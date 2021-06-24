It was as if Chris Dawson blinked and he was suddenly near the midway point of his first MINK League season with the Joplin Outlaws.
“I was looking at the schedule today and I was like, ‘Oh wow, that was quick,’” Dawson said Thursday. “We’re about to enter July and time has moved quickly. But it’s a been a lot of fun and a good experience. We’re ready to keep pushing forward and close the season out on a favorable note.”
Dawson’s first campaign with the Outlaws has been mostly favorable so far. With a 10-7 record on the summer season, Joplin leads the MINK South Division standings with a 1/2-game lead over the Sedalia Bombers.
The Outlaws also have the second best record in the league overall, trailing just North Division frontrunner Clarinda (12-2).
“Each time I’ve looked, we’ve been there (atop the division),” Dawson said. “I think it’s a combination of us starting out fast and then overcoming a minor bump about midway through (June). Some other teams in the south also got off to slow starts, which helped us. But we’ve been able to take care of business against teams in the north, too. So we’re right there, and there’s obviously a few things we can clean up so we’re playing our best ball at the end of the summer.”
Mother Nature granted Joplin an additional day of rest on Thursday with rain in the northern Missouri area postponing a road game against the Chillicothe Mudcats. The two teams will try to make up the contest with a doubleheader on Friday starting at 5 p.m.
The Outlaws have 25 more league games on their summer schedule before the MINK playoffs begin on July 26.
SEEKING BALANCE
Joplin has shown an ability of win games in a variety of ways, whether its via its pitching prowess, heavy hitting or defensive playmaking
The goal, according to Dawson, is for all three of those facets to click more consistently with one another.
“I think there have been three or so games where we’ve been able to put all three of those things together — pitching the baseball, hitting the baseball and fielding the baseball,” Dawson said. “It just seems like we have too many games where we forget to do one or the other. It’s all about consistency for us as we move into July.”
A three-game stretch earlier this month — two wins over Chillicothe and another over Jefferson City — showed Joplin’s ability to overwhelm teams with offense as it posted 43 runs on 43 hits.
Of course, the wins for Joplin have come and gone with its ability to put runs on the scoreboard. The Outlaws are 1-4 in games where they score three runs or less and 9-3 in games where they plate four runs or more.
“The offense still has to get there as far as consistency,” Dawson said. “A lot of these guys are still trying to figure out how to swing the wood bat. People may not think of it being a big deal, but switching from metal bats to wood bats is definitely a big transition.”
From a statistical standpoint, the Outlaws have nine batters with at least 15 plate appearances hitting better than .300 on the season in Logan Cline (.381), Lukas White (.368), Jack Mettam (.364), Drake Angeron (.324), Brett Weimers (.316), Jared Toler (.314), Cade Lott (.310), Ethan Ellis (.306) and Sam Golden (.304).
Cline, a Dordt University product, has tallied three doubles, one triple, a home run and a team-high 12 RBI. Weimers has a team-high eight doubles and seven RBI, and Golden and Calen Protaskey lead the team in home runs with two apiece.
Perhaps the Outlaws’ biggest boost has come from its pitching staff which has five individuals with at least five innings pitched sporting an ERA of 1.80 or better.
University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Christian DeJesus is 2-0 with an ERA of 0.82, having limited opponents to just one earned run in 11 innings while striking out 14 batters. San Diego, Calif., native Jack O’Brien is also 2-0 and carries a 1.35 ERA with 17 punchouts in 13 1/3 innings of work.
Other top pitching contributors include Austin Gottula (1.29 ERA, 7 innings), Jake Algee (1.59 ERA, 5 2/3 innings), Masayuki Maruhashi (1.80 ERA, 5 innings) and Jeremiah Kennedy (4.77 ERA, 9 Ks, 11 1/3 innings).
Joplin also has the second-best team fielding percentage in the league at .961, committing just 17 errors in 103 attempts this season.
“With our pitching and fielding, there have been so many guys who have stepped up,” Dawson said. “Even guys like John Kea, Justin Schrader, Cale McCallister and Gavin Heltemes have had really good outing on the mound recently. So out pitching and our defense has been the one constant for us this season. If those guys can keep it up and we can start swinging it with more consistency, we’re going to be in a really good spot moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.