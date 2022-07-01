With MINK League South bragging rights on the line, the Sedalia Bombers erupted with seven runs in the top of the eighth to claim a 10-4 win and two-game series sweep over the Joplin Outlaws on Friday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Sedalia (13-16, .448) leapfrogged Joplin (11-14, .440) to take a slim first-place lead in the South Division.
The Outlaws appeared to have the momentum as they erased a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth and one tally in the seventh to take a 4-3 advantage.
Caden Bressler started the scoring in the sixth by working a bases-loaded free pass, while Liam Bailey knotted the game with a two-run single.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Michael Long led off the inning with a double. Carson Johnson, pinch-running for Long, took third on a wild pitch and was brought home thanks to a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Joe Ricchio.
But things unraveled in the top of the eighth.
Kayden Williams and Dee Triplett worked back-to-back walks with the bases loaded as Sedalia grabbed a 5-4 lead. Brayden McGinnis followed with a two-run double to stretch the Bombers’ lead to three.
Triplett touched home on a wild pitch, while Duffin Makings and Brett Mooney drew consecutive bases-loaded free passes to account for Sedalia’s final scoring.
The Bombers plated three runs to get their offense going in the second. Mooney got Sedalia on the board with a two-run single, while Zach Dillman collected a run-scoring single out to left field.
Lane Feeler worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth to earn the win for the Bombers. Evan Helton slammed the door with a perfect ninth.
Despite taking a no-decision, Sedalia starter Toby Scheidt struck out six batters over five shutout innings. Clayton Schenider surrendered three runs on one hit and three walks in the sixth and seventh.
Jake Lufft allowed the other run for the Bombers. On offense, Sedalia tallied 16 walks on six hits.
Mooney finished with a game-high three RBI. Triplett and Makings each had four walks apiece.
For the Outlaws, Andrew Sumner suffered the loss. He was charged with three runs in the eighth before giving way to Cameron Hill, who allowed the other four runs.
A.J. Moreno surrendered three runs on three hits through four innings of work. He struck out four and issued four walks.
Harold Baez was a positive for Joplin. He navigated through 2 2/3 shutout innings out of the bullpen.
Another silver lining was the performance of Bailey, who finished 3 for 4 with two RBI and two stolen bases. Long and Ricchio accumulated two hits each.
Joplin hosts its inaugural alumni game at 7 p.m. Saturday night. The Outlaws return to league action at Nevada on Sunday.
