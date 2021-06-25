CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — For the second straight day, Mother Nature was not kind to the Joplin Outlaws and the Chillicothe Mudcats.
The Outlaws' road MINK League contest on Friday night was cancelled due to weather. A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Joplin has not played a game since it topped Jefferson City 7-3 on Tuesday night on the road.
The Outlaws currently have a 10-7 record, sitting in first place in the MINK League South Division standings with a 1/2 game advantage over the Sedalia Bombers entering Friday night's action.
Joplin is set to open a two-game set with the St. Joseph Mustangs at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Outlaws return to Joe Becker Stadium with a non-league matchup against Springfield Show-Me League at 7 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.