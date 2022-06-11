CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — For the first time this summer, Mother Nature was not kind to the Joplin Outlaws as it played its series finale against the Chillicothe Mudcats on Saturday night at Shaffer Park.
The Outlaws and Mudcats’ MINK League contest was suspended due to weather as both teams were deadlocked at 6-6 with two outs in the top of the third inning.
The game will be completed when Chillicothe comes to Joplin for a two-game series from July 12-13.
Joplin's Kohl Cooper was at the plate with Carson Johnson standing on first before the game went into a delay.
The Outlaws, looking to salvage a game against the Mudcats, struck first with two runs in the top of the first. Michael Long legged out an RBI triple to get the team on the board, while Max Bruff brought home Long with a sacrifice fly as Joplin took a 2-0 lead.
Luis Ramirez scored on a wild pitch as the Mudcats trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom half of the frame.
Then in the second, the Outlaws picked up four runs. Carson Johnson led off with a walk and Cade Lott followed with a double. Johnson came home on a balk and Lott touched home on a pitch to the backstop as the Outlaws’ lead grew to three.
Bruff, continuing a torrid start to the summer, collected a two-run double to propel Joplin to a 6-1 lead.
Chillicothe got five runs in the bottom of the second to knot the score up.
Joplin travels to Jefferson City on Sunday and returns to Joe Becker Stadium to host the Renegades on Monday night.
