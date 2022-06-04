Patience can go a long way in baseball.
The Joplin Outlaws attested to that in the bottom of the third as they worked three consecutive bases-loaded walks to fuel a 14-4 run-rule win over the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Saturday night at historic Joe Becker Stadium.
Joplin showed superb plate discipline through the night as it drew a whopping 11 walks. The Outlaws (2-1) have now won two straight and have posted 24 runs in that span.
“That was great,” Joplin skipper Gonzalo Gonzalez said. “Our guys didn’t give up. They continued to battle back. I personally feel like we should have put it on them sooner and put that game away a little sooner, but the point is they kept putting together good at-bats. We finally got some decent pitching there at the end.”
Des Moines drew first blood in the contest as Bryce Hall came across on a wild pitch in the top of the first. Hall roped a one-out double into the right-center field gap to get things going for the Peak Prospects.
He moved to third on a fielder’s choice and scored when Eli Collins worked a walk on a pitch that went to the backstop.
It didn’t take long for Joplin to answer.
In the bottom half of the frame, Carson Carpenter tied the game with an RBI infield hit, while Max Bruff continued his hot start to the season with a two-run single up the middle as the Outlaws took a 3-1 advantage.
“It’s always huge being able to come back from a deficit, especially early on,” Gonzalez said. “It’s hard. It puts a lot of pressure on your defense, puts a lot of pressure on your offense. It’s good to see how these guys have been responding. This is their third game in a row where we have won more innings than lost.”
Des Moines trimmed the deficit to one following a run-scoring single from Leighton Jenkins in the second. The Outlaws got one back in the home half as Caden Bressler came across on a double steal that drew an errant throw to second.
Bressler got on with a leadoff walk and got to second on a stolen base.
The patient Outlaws plated three across in the third — all via bases-loaded walks courtesy of Liam Bailey, Carpenter and Bruff — to chase Peak Prospects starter Patrick Collins and take a 7-2 advantage.
“Anytime, you get free bags, it’s always going to go in your way,” Gonzalez said. “We capitalized and didn’t leave them on.”
Des Moines skipper Eric Evans was ejected from the game in the third for arguing balls and strikes. The Peak Prospects cut the score to 7-3 as Rhet Zelinsky collected an RBI single in the fourth.
Joplin answered right back in the bottom half. Designated hitter Korrey Siracusa provided the spark with a sacrifice fly, while Joplin product Kohl Cooper showed why he was recruited by JUCO powerhouse Crowder College.
A pitcher and outfielder, Cooper smoked a 1-0 offering for a solo shot over the right field wall to stake the Outlaws with a six-run advantage. It was Cooper’s first big fly of the summer.
“I haven’t had a live at-bat in five months,” Cooper said. “It was pretty exciting. I didn’t expect that. I was just trying to make solid contact the other way. I got one inside and did what I did with it.”
Added Gonzalez, “That kid’s got a nice swing. If he sticks to his approach and gets up in the count, gets in good counts, he’s going to get that good swing off and more often than not we are going to see that a lot this summer.”
Joplin picked up three tallies in the seventh to take a 12-4 advantage. Mike Long started things with an RBI double, while Joe Ricchio scored on a wild pitch and Lukas McKain collected a run-scoring groundout.
The Outlaws initiated the run-rule in the eighth inning. Bressler led off with a double and later came across on a wild pitch, while Sam Fagan collected a run-scoring single to end it.
Carl Junction alum Jared Wells picked up the win. He worked two innings of one-run baseball in relief while striking out and walking two.
Another former Joplin Eagle, Josh Harryman made his MINK League debut. The submarine righty worked a clean seventh, while Cameron Hill tossed a zero in the eighth.
Joplin starter Cole White surrendered three earned runs on five hits while striking out five batters and walking two through three innings of work. George Fisher followed out of the bullpen and allowed one run on a lone hit in the fourth.
Collins suffered the loss for the Peak Prospects. He was charged with seven earned runs on just three hits, but he walked six batters and plunked three batters in only 2 2/3 innings.
The strike zone was also a thorn in Joplin’s side. The Outlaws issued 10 free passes, but compensated by racking up 11 strikeouts.
“We are just giving up too many free bags,” Gonzalez said. “If we can stay on top of the other opponent, I think we’ll be alright.”
The Outlaws outhit Des Moines 9-7. Joplin was paced by Carpenter and Bruff with two hits apiece.
Zelinsky had a hit and drove in two for the Peak Prospects.
Joplin is off on Sunday. The Outlaws play host to St. Joseph at 7 p.m. on Monday to wrap up the first homestand of the season.
“Our team is coming together,” Cooper said. “Team chemistry is pretty good. At first, nobody knew each other. There are kids from Hawaii, all around. We all met each other and we are just having fun now. We are going to keep it rolling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.