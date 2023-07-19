In what turned out to be a classic pitchers’ duel, the Joplin Outlaws defeated the visiting Sedalia Bombers 2-1 in the first of two seven-inning games on Wednesday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Sedalia loaded the bases in the first inning, but the Outlaws were able to end the inning unscathed after a 6-4-3 double play. Outlaws starter Steen Lane struck out the first batter he faced in Nic Beech, but walked two straight — Caleb Briggs and Zach Dillman — before giving up a single to Dayne Wimberly.
Lane settled in for the second inning and sent the Bombers down in order. Lane held strong until the top of the fifth inning, when Grant Lambeth scored on a fielding error. Lambeth reached base earlier on a walk, reached second on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
Lane gave up just his second hit of the game when Jack Perwett singled to center field, but struck out Dalton Miller to move the game into the bottom of the sixth inning with the Outlaws trailing 1-0.
Tyler Graham relieved Lane in the top of the seventh and struck out the side. Chase Stumfoll replaced Sedalia starter Payton Messer on the mound in the bottom of the frame. Joplin’s Jason Lazo reached first on an error and advanced to second before taking third base on a Kolden Howerton single to short.
Cole Hill tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single to center field that plated Lazo. Howerton and Hill advanced on a double steal before pinch hitter Landon Meyer drove Howerton home and gave Joplin the 2-1 walk-off win.
Lane went six full innings for the Outlaws, giving up two hits, a run and three walks while fanning four hitters.
Messer gave up three hits, a walk and no runs, while striking out five in six innings of work.
Joplin outhit the Bombers 5-2 with Nixon Brannan leading the Outlaws with two hits in three at-bats. Hill (1-3,) Howerton (1-2) and Jaret Nelson (1-3) accounted for the Outlaws other three hits. Brannan had the game’s only extra-base hit, a double to right field in the bottom of the fourth. Howereton stole two bases for Joplin.
Sedalia’s Wimberly (1-3) and Perwett (1-3) were the only Bombers to log hits.
Results of the second game were not available at presstime.
The Outlaws travel to Jefferson City Thursday for a three-game series before returning to Joe Becker on Sunday for their final home game of the regular season — a 7 p.m. game against St. Joseph.
