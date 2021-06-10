Cade Lott noted postgame that his Joplin Outlaws team has a no-tolerance policy when it comes to losing streaks.
Hence the reason Joplin showed up determined to leave a two-game skid in the rearview mirror on Thursday night.
Aided by a 4-for-4 showing by Lott and 13 total hits, the Outlaws ran away with a 13-1 run-rule win in 6 1/2 innings over Sedalia at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
“About time, huh?” Outlaws head coach Chris Dawson said, laughing. “We’ve been preaching that (offensive production) for the last five or six games. It was going to come eventually, and it came today.”
The triumph righted the ship in the early season for a Joplin team that was coming off its first two losses of the season. The Outlaws improved their record to 4-2 and moved back into the top spot in the MINK South Division standings with a 1/2-game lead over Nevada (4-3).
The Outlaws scored 13 unanswered runs to follow a one-run showing by Sedalia in the top of the first inning, plating one run in the second, three in the third, five in the fifth and four in the sixth. It marked the most runs Joplin had tallied in a game this season.
“These kids have put in the work every batting practice and every time time they’re out on the field,” Dawson said. “They want to do well. So they put in the work before the game and in BP, and it was good to see that it finally showed up for them.”
The Outlaws got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Jeb Jenkins drove a ball to deep right field for a sacrifice fly that plated Lott for a 1-1 tie. Lott led off the frame with a single, which marked Joplin’s first hit of the ballgame after Sedalia struck first with one run on two hits in the first.
Lott logged his second single of the night in the very next inning to give Joplin its first lead. With one out and runners on the corners, the Eastern Oklahoma State product drove a liner into left field to plate Brett Weimers from third for a 2-1 advantage. The Outlaws plated two more unearned runs two at-bats later when a fly by Jenkins was dropped by Sedalia left fielder Wyatt Towe, giving Joplin a 4-1 lead.
Jenkins’ big night at the plate continued in the fifth when he belted a two-run double to left field to put Joplin up by five runs. Then a few batters later, Ethan Lopez drove a hard-hit grounder up the middle to score two. The inning ended on an RBI single by Weimers, who was caught trying to take second for the final out.
Joplin held a 9-1 lead after plating its five runs on four hits and one Sedalia error in the fifth.
“We were able to get team at-bats when we needed them early on, and then we broke it open with some balls in the gaps and balls down the line,” Dawson said.
The Outlaws threatened to end the night early in the bottom of the sixth after adding four more runs on three hits and one throwing error. Lawson Faria plated the first two runs on a single before two more runs crossed on an errant throw to first base by Sedalia pitcher Caleb Egbert off a grounder by Jack Mettam.
Lott paced the Joplin offense with four singles, one RBI and four runs scored, while Weimers finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored.
“Good teams don’t tolerate losing streaks,” Lott said. “So we had to put an end to that tonight, and we did. Offense helped big, but also our pitching staff did its job by only giving up one run. So we did a lot of things right.”
“Brett Weimers just continues to hit the cover off the baseball,” Dawson said. “He got his wisdom teeth taken out about a week ago, and maybe that was the ticket for him. He’s been incredible the past week since he’s come back.”
Jeremiah Kennedy picked up the win and was stellar for a second straight game appearance as he limited Sedalia to no runs and no hits while striking out three in three innings. The Missouri Southern righty and Carl Junction native has allowed just three hits in seven scoreless innings so far this summer.
Fellow MSSU pitcher Cale McCallister started the game for the Outlaws and allowed just one earned run and four hits in three innings of work. Closer Austin Gottula came on in the top of the seventh and shut down the Bombers, who finished with four hits.
Joplin takes on Sedalia again at 7 p.m. Friday in Sedalia.
