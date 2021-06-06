The Joplin Outlaws’ hot start to the MINK League season continued on Sunday night.
Aided by a dominant outing by its pitching staff, Joplin cruised to a 5-1 victory over the St. Joseph Mustangs at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin to improve to 3-0 in the early season. The Outlaws allowed just four hits and played error-free in the field.
The Outlaws have allowed just four runs through their first three games this season.
Steen Lane picked up the win in his start after tossing three scoreless innings with no hits allowed and four strikeouts. Austin Gottula delivered four shutout innings in relief, and Cole White surrendered no runs in one inning of work. Jake Algee came on in the ninth and allowed one unearned run and one hit to pick up the save.
The Joplin offense managed to plate its five runs despite tallying just four hits, scoring two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Brett Weimers finished as the Outlaws’ leading hitter, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Lukas White had one hit and an RBI, and Jared Tyler logged a single.
Two of Joplins’ runs came in result of four St. Joseph errors.
The Mustangs (1-3) had four players log one single in the game in Brady Holden, Ike Book, Derrick Mayes and Ryosuke Tada.
Matt Fred was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs — two unearned — and one hit in four innings of work. Reliever Brady Loving allowed two earned runs and three hits in three innings.
The Outlaws and Mustangs play the final game of their two-game series at 7 p.m. Monday at Joe Becker Stadium.
