Gonzalo Gonzalez is looking to make a career out of being a head coach at the collegiate level someday.
His first step towards making that dream a reality is right around the corner.
A native of Southern California, Gonzalez will make his managerial debut as the Joplin Outlaws play host to the Nevada Griffons at 7 p.m. Thursday night in MINK League action at Joe Becker Stadium.
“I’m extremely excited,” said Gonzalez, the pitching coach at Pittsburg State. “We have a good group of guys, coming from all walks of life. To bring them all together and show them what Midwest baseball is all about, it’s going to be good for them. I’m excited for myself and my coaches.”
Gonzalez will be joined by assistant coaches Austin Bonnel and Caleb Carr, who are fresh off playing careers at PSU. This will serve as Bonnel and Carr’s first chapter as coaches.
“Those guys want to make a career of it,” Gonzalez added. “This is a good opportunity for them to learn and learn how to communicate with players on the other end of things to see what it’s like.”
Like last year’s roster, this summer’s team will feature another diverse group. Thirty-four players are representing colleges from 13 states.
The Outlaws have nine players from Kansas schools, five from California, four from Missouri, three from Oklahoma, two apiece from Wisconsin, Colorado, Hawaii and Arkansas. There’s also one each from North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Mississippi and Florida.
“We have a good group of guys,” Gonzalez said. “We have guys that can really pick it (defensively). We have guys that have good stuff. Come the first game of the year, I’m sure the nerves will set in with a lot of guys being from Hawaii and California, being away from home. It will take them a little minute to settle in, but the stuff is there. The confidence is there. I’m excited to see what these guys can put together.”
Gonzalez looks to implement a little small ball with the Outlaws this summer.
“We have guys that can move a little bit,” Gonzalez said. “You talk about stealing bags, making sure we put the hit and run, bunt and run on — just be able to produce some runs. If we can manufacture some runs, I think we are going to be really tough to beat.”
On the position side, some names to look out for are shortstop Liam Bailey, who helped Palomar Community College reach the California World Series. Gonzalez said Bailey won’t be with the team until next week.
Central Missouri infielder and redshirt freshman Michael Long could make an impact. Gonzalez said, “He’s a young kid, but seeing him hit (Monday), I think he has got some really good bat speed. He has a mature approach at the plate.”
Sam Fagan, a outfielder from Division I Arkansas State, is also expected to contribute in a big way. Behind the plate, Gonzalez likes the leadership Fort Scott Community College’s Joe Ricchio brings to the table.
“You talk about a guy who really understands the game,” Gonzalez said. “He knows how to call a game, knows how to handle a pitching staff. He might be young, but the guy has it figured out.”
As far as pitching, most college arms are coming off hefty inning workloads during the spring season, so monitoring innings is always a priority during the summer. However, Gonzalez looks for big contributions from James Yamasaki (Hawaii - Hilo), Edrian Rangel (Cal Poly) and Kinson Michel (Coffeyville).
“These guys come in with significant innings,” Gonzalez said. “But getting the opportunity to see what their stuff is like and makeup as a person, I feel like those guys will be leaders on our staff."
The Outlaws will be represented locally by Joplin products Brett Graham (State Fair, pitcher), Josh Harryman (Three Rivers, pitcher) and Luke Benfield (Southwest Baptist, outfielder). Former Webb City standout Matt Woodmansee (Labette, outfielder) and former Carl Junction standout Carson Johnson (Ottawa, infielder) are also on the roster.
Other names with local ties are Pittsburg’s Lucas McKain (Fort Scott, infielder) and Grove’s Tyler Davis (Clarke).
Outfielder Cody Min comes to the Outlaws from Hawaii. Jonah Arsenau (Minot State, pitcher) and Tony Hrynkiw (McPherson, catcher) hail from Canada.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to do this for the first time in my career,” Gonzalez said. “I really appreciate Mr. (Mark) Rains for giving me the reins on this team. I want to show him I have the capability of running a program myself and to be able to lead these young men into being better versions of themselves, as people and as baseball players.
“With this being a brand new group, I want to make sure these guys come with energy, attitude and effort everyday. The wins and losses will take care of itself if they do the right thing. The baseball gods always reward those that come to the ballpark ready to go everyday. If we do those things more often than not, we are going to be on the winning side of things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.