DES MOINES — The Joplin Outlaws built an early lead and pulled away with a four-run seventh in a 6-2 victory over the Des Moines Peak Prospects in MINK League road action on Tuesday night.
Joplin is back to .500 with a 8-8 record on the season.
The Outlaws broke the scoreless tie when Liam Bailey came through with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.
Joplin cashed in on a pair of Des Moines’ fielding errors in the seventh. Max Bruff, Caden Bressler, Joe Ricchio and Cade Lott each touched home and pushed the Outlaws’ lead to 5-0.
Ricchio came across following a throwing error in the eighth to account for Joplin’s final scoring.
The Peak Prospects struck for two when Leighton Jenkins collected a run-scoring single and Bryce Hall had a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the frame.
But it wasn’t enough as the Outlaws pitching staff was dominant. Joplin racked up 16 strikeouts, 13 of which came from Edrian Rangel.
Rangel picked up the victory for the Outlaws.
Joplin concludes its two-game set at Des Moines at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
