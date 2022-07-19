The Joplin Outlaws closed out its regular-season home slate in style.
Joplin upped its win streak to nine by defeating the Carroll Merchants 13-3 in seven innings on Tuesday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
The league-leading Outlaws, improving to 23-18, have a three-game lead in the MINK South Division standings with three games to go.
Joplin manager Gonzalo Gonzalez said his team’s recipe for success is simple.
“These guys are playing loose, they’re having fun and picking up the slack with the guys that are leaving,” Gonzalez said. “Tonight sadly, we are also losing Liam Bailey. To see him go out with another win, it’s great for us. Overall, these guys are swinging the bat well. They are pitching well. We are just playing good baseball.”
And the Outlaws were on the attack from the onset against Carroll.
Joplin scored in all seven innings, jumping out to a 4-0 lead at the end of three innings. The Outlaws put the finishing touches on the win with four runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Four different players logged multi-hit performances for Joplin.
Korrey Siracusa went 2 for 3 with a game-high four RBI, while Bailey and Machuca had two hits apiece and produced two runs.
Carson Carpenter clubbed a solo home run and added a double, while Jordan Sheridan had a hit and drove in two.
A.J. Moreno, who got the win, fired five innings and surrendered two runs on five hits. The righty struck out five batters and walked two.
Connor Peck tossed the final two innings out of the bullpen and allowed one run. He fanned two.
Joplin is off on Wednesday, but resumes play with a two-game set at the Jefferson City Renegades on Thursday night.
The fun-loving Outlaws look to make it 10 wins in a row.
“These guys are playing to have fun,” Gonzalez said. “They are playing for each other. You don’t see guys swinging too hard. You don’t see guys taking big hacks in two-strike counts. When we need a strike, guys are throwing strikes. We know what we are throwing.
“We are just playing the game of baseball, which is a fun thing to see, especially in the summertime when guys have the opportunity to be a little selfish. These guys are being selfless. It’s great to see.”
