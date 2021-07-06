In a game full of momentum shifts, the Joplin Outlaws snapped a 7-7 tie in the seventh inning and trimmed Jefferson City 9-7 on Tuesday night in MINK League action at Joe Becker Stadium.
After seeing a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning turn into a 7-4 deficit in the top of the sixth, the Outlaws tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Brett Weimers singled to open the Joplin seventh, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Ethan Lopez’s two-out single to right for an 8-7 lead.
Logan Cline walked, and both runners moved up one base on a double steal before Lopez scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-7.
The Joplin bullpen preserved the lead as Jack O’Brien and Reese Weaks worked one scoreless inning apiece, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.
The Outlaws (11-10) snapped a two-game losing streak in league play and moved back into first place in the South Division standings, one game ahead of the Renegades (12-13), who saw a three-game winning streak end.
Carter Mize drove in five runs for the Renegades with a groundout in the first inning and grand slam in the sixth. Mize’s fourth homer of the season gave Jefferson City a 7-4 lead and was the only hit in the inning, which also included two walks and two errors.
Caleb Feuerstake collected three hits and three runs batted in for the Outlaws, who outhit the Renegades 10-6 and won despite committing three errors and walking 10 batters.
Feuerstake’s two-run home run gave the Outlaws a 2-1 lead after one inning, and he drove in another run with a single in the fifth. He then stole two bases and scored on Ethan Ellis’ sacrifice fly to right.
Weimers contributed two hits for the Outlaws, and Ellis drove in two runs.
Joplin starting pitcher Masayuki Maruhashi threw 70 pitches in three-plus innings, striking out five batters and walking five while allowing two hits.
Christian DeJesus, the third of five Outlaw pitchers, gave up one hit in 1 1/3 innings and picked up the victory, raising his record to 3-0.
The Renegades’ 7-4 lead after Mize’s slam was short lived.
Weimers walked to start the Joplin sixth, and Brandon Ulmer’s single to left plus an outfield error allowed Weimers to come around and score. Caleb Protaskey walked and Lopez was hit by a pitch to fill the bases with nobody out. Cline lofted a sacrifice fly to right to score Ulmer and pull the Outlaws within 7-6.
With two outs, a wild pitch moved two runners into scoring position, and the Renegades intentionally walked Feuerstake. However, Ellis foiled the strategy with a single on a 1-2 pitch to score pinch-runner Drake Angeron with the tying run.
The Outlaws have another home game against Sedalia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.