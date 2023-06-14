The Joplin Outlaws (4-4) return home for a two-game set against Chillicothe on Thursday and Friday after an extended seven-game road trip that Coach Chris Dawson said helped the team begin to meld.
“It has helped a majority of our team begin to gel,” Dawson said, noting that there are a few players who do not travel with the team. “This early season road trip has helped set our team chemistry.”
After starting the season 2-0 at home with a 5-4 win over Des Moines and a 6-1 decision over St. Joseph, the Outlaws logged a 5-2 win at Sedalia last Wednesday before dropping their next four MINK League games. Joplin fell twice to St. Joseph (9-6 and 8-1) last Thursday and Friday before falling to Clarinda (Iowa) 11-6 on Saturday and 9-1 on Sunday.
Joplin got back on the winning track Tuesday with a 9-3 win at Sedalia.
Dawson said this team is at its best when it scores early; Joplin is 4-0 when it plates a run in the first inning and 0-4 when it doesn’t.
“We have to get off to fast starts,” Dawson said. “When we do that, we are successful and we have the talent to do that.”
Crowder College product Kolton Reynolds helped with that fast start on Tuesday with a three-run homer in the first frame at Sedalia. Reynolds went 4 for 6 at the plate in that game and was part of the Outlaws’ 12-hit outing. As of Tuesday, Reynolds was fifth in the League with a .433 average.
Dawson also said the team was plagued with giving up too many walks in its last four losses.
“When we throw strikes and don’t give up too many free bags, we’re successful,” Dawson said.
Outlaws pitchers gave up 50 walks in their four losses, including 18 walks against St. Joseph last Friday in a game where Joplin outhit the Mustangs 7-3 despite the 8-1 loss.
Joplin gave up another 12 walks, but logged 12 hits in their 9-3 win over Sedalia on Tuesday. Starter Landon Meyer went 7 1/3 innings for Joplin in that game, logging nine strikeouts, giving up three hits and no runs while walking four.
There are some bright spots as far as pitching goes for Joplin. Caden Bressler logged eight strikeouts and allowed no runs on four hits while issuing three walks in four innings against Sedalia last Wednesday.
Missouri Southern’s Steen Lane will get the nod for Thursday’s game against Chillicothe. Lane went 5 innings in the Outlaws opener, giving up no runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking two in the non-decision.
The Outlaws also have a non-league game against the Playmakers on Saturday night at Joe Becker Stadium, before heading out for a five-game road trip against Nevada, Jefferson City, Des Moines and North Division leader Carroll (Iowa.) All three home games are at 7 p.m. at Joe Becker Stadium.
GAME TICKETS GIVEAWAY
The Joplin Globe is giving away 200 tickets to the Outlaws’ home games, limit of two tickets per household. Come to the Globe office at 117 E. 4th St., open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and provide your name/phone/address/email. Tickets only available in person. For questions call 417-782-2626.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.