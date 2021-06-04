A sense of normalcy continues to return to the Joplin community.
After 682 days since its last game, the Joplin Outlaws opened the MINK League baseball season with a 3-2 victory over the Des Moines Peak Prospects in front of an estimated 2,500 fans at Joe Becker Stadium.
The contest also marked the coaching debut of Chris Dawson, who was tabbed as the organization’s skipper on Nov. 4, 2019.
“It was awesome,” Dawson said. “I’m glad to have baseball back. I’m glad to have summer baseball back. Summer baseball is a phenomenal thing, and it shows tonight with the crowd. We can’t say enough. Hopefully, we have this crowd backing us every night at home games. It was phenomenal. The kids loved it. The atmosphere was great.”
After the Peak Prospects jumped out to the early lead, Joplin grabbed a one-run lead with three runs in the third and fourth frames.
Logan Cline trimmed the deficit to 2-1 with an RBI groundout in the third. One inning later, Jack Mettam provided the deciding hit of the game for the Outlaws, ripping a two-run single up the middle.
“That inning was awesome,” Dawson said. “The inning before we got thrown out at third and the run didn’t score. I told these guys at the beginning of the summer … I was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to run us into outs.’ That’s what I did and I’ll take that. I’ll wear that, but they picked me up in that next inning. Jack came up with a great hit. They picked me up. They picked each other up all game long.”
Joplin’s bullpen arms of Christian DeJesus, Clayton Saporito and Justin Schrader were nails. The trio tossed a combined 5 1/3 four-hit innings while notching eight strikeouts.
DeJesus picked up the victory for the Outlaws, and Schrader slammed the door in the ninth.
“Hats off to them,” Dawson said. “We followed our script. We had a script coming into today. As a coach, you hope you can stick to it. We were able to stick to it. Cale (McCallister) did an awesome job. We were able to go to DeJesus and put up a good inning. Clayton Saporito, I can’t say enough about him. He came out and we extended him a little more than we wanted to, but with the way he rolled through the first two innings, we were like, ‘We are sending him back out there for the eighth.’
“Even after the leadoff batter got on, he went back and got the next three guys. It was beautiful to see. Justin Schrader was electric. We knew he was going to be electric coming in. He is going to be that for us all summer. That was awesome.”
McCallister, a Missouri Southern freshman and Webb City product, came out looking sharp for Joplin. He fanned four of the first nine batters he faced while throwing batters off balance with a big breaking ball.
The Peak Prospects got to McCallister in the third when Nate Jessell came through with an RBI single for the 1-0 lead. A batter later, Adam Axtell beat out a slow roller to shortstop Mettam, allowing Anthony Toureallus to score from second.
Lukas White and Mettam paced the Outlaws’ seven-hit attack with two knocks apiece while Brandon Ulmer, Cam Pfafman and Cline each had hits. McCallister covered the first 3 2/3 innings, scattering two runs on six hits to go with one free pass and five strikeouts.
For Des Moines (0-3), losing pitcher Noah Stober permitted three runs on four hits to go with four walks.
Toureallus collected a game-high three hits for the Peak Prospects.
Joplin continues its four-game homestand with a 7 p.m. game against Des Moines on Saturday. The Outlaws then entertain the St. Joseph Mustangs on Sunday and Monday nights, both at 7.
“Nothing beats starting the season off with a win,” Dawson said. “Now, we have this firework show, so it’s going to be awesome. 1-0 sounds a lot better than 0-1. We’ll take it.”
