SEDALIA, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws snapped a two-game skid by upending the Sedalia Bombers 7-4 in MINK League action on Thursday night at Liberty Park.
Joplin (3-3) is back to the .500 mark.
In the top of the third, the Outlaws’ Liam Bailey broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI groundout. Joplin plated two runs across in the fifth when Korrey Siracusa and Max Bruff collected RBI singles apiece for a 4-1 advantage.
Webb City product Matt Woodmansee put the Outlaws ahead 6-1 with a two-run single in the sixth.
Sedalia answered with three runs in the bottom half of the seventh to trim the deficit to 6-4. Adam Webb started the scoring by coming across on a wild pitch, while Dee Triplett produced a run-scoring groundout and Brayden McGinnis touched home on another wild pitch.
Joplin picked up an insurance run in the ninth. Siracusa came through with an RBI single to account for the final scoring.
The Bombers threatened in the bottom half of the inning, but stranded the bases loaded. The Outlaws drew first blood in the contest when Michael Long came through with a sacrifice fly in the first.
But McGinnis tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning.
The Outlaws had 10 hits and committed one error in the field. Edrian Rangel picked up the victory on the mound.
Former Carl Junction pitcher Jared Wells, who’s now pitching at Missouri Western, earned the save.
Sedalia collected six hits, but couldn’t capitalize with runners on. The Bombers left 13 runners aboard.
Joplin plays a two-game set at Chillicothe, starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday night. Game two is slated for the same start on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.