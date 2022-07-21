JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Jefferson City Renegades built an early lead and halted the Joplin Outlaws’ nine-game win streak with a 14-6 triumph on a summery Thursday night at Vivion Field.
The Renegades improved to 16-23 with the victory, while the Outlaws slipped to 23-19.
At the end of the night, Joplin held a 2 1/2-game lead over the Sedalia Bombers for the top spot in the MINK League South Division standings.
Jefferson City drew first blood in the bottom of the first when Carter Gorling dropped a two-out, two-RBI single into right field.
Then in the third, Gorling struck again. He collected another two-out run-scoring knock and later came around to score on a passed ball as the Renegades’ advantage swelled to 4-0.
Joplin got on the board in the top of the fourth thanks to an RBI single from Cade Lott, cutting the deficit to three. But Jefferson City brought home three runs in the home half of the frame on a hit batter, sacrifice fly and wild pitch to stretch the lead to 7-1.
The Renegades pulled away with five runs in the fifth to build their lead to 12-1. Luc Fuller had a bases-clearing double, while Tommy Ruether notched a two-run single.
Jefferson City sent nine batters to the plate in the inning.
However, the Outlaws showed signs of battling back in the sixth. Carson Carpenter belted a two-run home run, while Caden Bressler collected an RBI groundout to trim the hole to eight.
The Renegades got two back in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run single from Jack Matousek to account for their final scoring. Joplin plated two runs in the seventh to cut the deficit to eight, but did not get any closer the rest of the way.
Matousek and Ruether paced Jefferson City’s offense with three hits apiece, while Gorling and Fuller had two.
Kolin Deniel earned the win. He struck out nine batters and allowed four runs on five hits with three walks through six innings of work.
Leading the Outlaws’ offense was Max Bruff and Matt Campbell. The two had two-hit performances each.
James Yamasaki took the loss. He surrendered seven runs (six earned) on nine hits through 3 1/3 innings of work.
The righty struck out four batters and issued two free passes.
Joplin concludes a two-game set at Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Friday night.
