The summer woodwork continued.
Matt Woodmansee, a Webb City product, collected a hit and drove in a team-high three runs as the Joplin Outlaws fell to the Clarinda A’s 13-9 on Wednesday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Woodmansee, who plays his college ball at Labette Community College, productive night pushed his season average to .346 with 11 RBI in as many games for the Outlaws.
With Sedalia (15-17) off on Wednesday, Joplin (14-15) remained atop the MINK League South Division standings. The two teams meet in Sedalia at 7 p.m. Thursday with first place up for grabs.
The Outlaws benefitted from a strong start against the A’s, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after one. Woodmansee highlighted the early scoring with a two-run single to center field.
Clarinda plated three runs across in the top of the third — Aidan Garrett got the team going with a two-run triple — to trim the deficit to one.
Joplin’s response?
A three-run outburst in the home half of the inning as the Outlaws pushed their lead to 7-3. Carl Junction product Carson Johnson and Caden Bressler capped the inning with a run-scoring single and double, respectively.
But the A’s scratched two across in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth cut the score to one.
However, a sacrifice fly from Woodmansee pushed Joplin’s lead to 8-6 in the bottom half of the inning. Clarinda responded with seven unanswered tallies — — three in the sixth and four in the seventh — to take a lead it would not relinquish.
Garrett put together a big day offensively for the A’s, finishing with two hits and a game-high six driven in.
Will Walsh picked up the victory after firing three innings of one-run baseball in relief. He struck out one and issued one free pass.
In addition to Woodmansee’s performance, Bressler finished 2 for 4 with two RBI. Johnson and Max Bruff each notched a pair of hits and drove in runs.
Andrew Sumner took the loss for the Outlaws. He allowed three runs on two hits in the sixth.
