In the locker room at halftime, All Wright decided to open up the wardrobe before jogging back out to the floor.
Wright, donning a black compression sleeve in the second half, threw down not one but two dunks in Joplin's 70-46 non-conference victory over East Newton on Thursday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
It was no coincidence for Wright, who entered the night with just "a half dunk," as he put it, on the season.
“Those are my first two clean ones this year,” Wright said with a big smile. “Coming into the game, I thought I was only going to get one. I ended up getting two, which was pretty special.”
Joplin (13-5), using a full-court press defense for the entirety of the game, overwhelmed East Newton in the first half with its speed and explosiveness in transition.
The Eagles were out in front 9-0 early as All Wright got Joplin on the board first with a trifecta from the right wing at the 7:24 mark. Terrance Gibson then came up with a steal at half-court and turned it into a fastbreak dunk.
Joplin followed that up with a lay-in from Quin Renfro, while Landen Atherton capped the run with a transition layup. After Robert McFarland hit two freebies to get East Newton on the board, the Eagles responded with six unanswered points to take a 15-2 lead punctuated by a pair of transition buckets from Atherton.
“We want to get out and run,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “That’s any team goal is to not get set on defense and build momentum, energy up like that. My vision for this program is to be a team that presses and gets downhill. We can do it in moments. I said, ‘We might as well try it now.’ That’s what we are going to do going forward.”
Joplin took a commanding 23-10 lead into the second stanza. The Eagles opened the second frame on an 11-2 burst as the advantage ballooned to 35-12 after Brantley Morris connected from long distance with 1:40 to go in the first half.
The Patriots got to within 20 before the final minute, but a 3-pointer from Always Wright at the buzzer gave Joplin a 38-16 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, the Eagles continued to pull away. A floater from All Wright and then a 3 from the left wing increased Joplin’s lead to 45-22 midway through the quarter.
All Wright’s first dunk was a two-hander in transition as the Eagles’ lead swelled to 54-26 with 7:04 to play in the fourth quarter. Fast forward with 3:52 to go, the sophomore picked off a pass and went coast-to-coast for a thundering two-handed jam as Joplin’s lead mounted to 62-35.
“I had a little bit of a running start,” Wright said of the second dunk. “ I went up and had a little bit of air on it, so I came up and just put it down.”
“When I saw him hit the ground, I was worried so I called a timeout,” Schaake said. “But he’s definitely getting up there now. I was worried about him falling down more than anything.”
All Wright finished with a game-high 18 points to lead Joplin. Atherton tallied 12 points, while Morris had 10.
East Newton (12-8) was paced by Gabe Bergen with 17 points.
The Eagles travel to play at Carthage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
That arm sleeve must have made a difference for the younger Wright brother.
“I hope so,” Wright said. “I’m going to start wearing it all the time now that I have two. It was a great time.”
