One.
That’s how many strokes separated Nevada’s Owen Swearingen from punctuating a historic career as a state champion in Class 3. The senior ultimately was in a two-way tie for third place after finishing with a two-day total of 145 in the state tourney at the Sedalia Country Club.
Swearingen, the area’s top performer at state, posted top-3 finishes in seven of the Tigers’ nine golf events this spring.
He’s been named the Globe’s boys golfer of the year for the 2021-22 school year, marking the second straight season he's earned the award.
“I would say Owen has been one of the best that has come through my program since I have been coaching here for 18 years,” Nevada coach Brian Leonard said. “He’s had two second-place finishes at state, several district titles. He was one of those that worked on his game every day to try and get things better. He will not be forgotten for Nevada High School golf.”
Swearingen finished first twice. He shot a 79 and defeated Joplin’s Harry Satterlee after winning a two-hole playoff to claim the JHS Invitational at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club and also won a home quad with a 36 at Frank E. Peters Municipal Golf Course.
Swearingen finished as a runner-up three times and was third twice. His season stroke average was 36.5 per nine holes and 75.5 per 18 holes.
“He never really got too rattled this year,” Leonard said. “If anything, he put too much pressure on himself to strive for perfection. He knows his ability. I know his ability. He would at times try to be too perfect. I told him, ‘Just relax and have fun. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Just have fun.’ Once he started being more relaxed, he got his game going a lot better.”
Ironically, Swearingen tied for third at state with a future teammate in Father Tolton’s Christian Rischer.
“What’s funny is both will be rooming together at Missouri State,” Leonard said. “They will be playing a lot of golf together.
“I think Owen was very pleased with the season. He knew he was signing with Missouri State and he wanted to have a nice, relaxed season. Whatever happened, happened. He won one or two tournaments and got to state. He had a good showing at state. I think he was very content with ending his high school career like this.”
