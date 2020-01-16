JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There simply was no stopping Chasidee Owens.
Owens, 5-foot-10 senior forward, poured in a career-high 32 points to lead Missouri Southern past Lincoln 74-65 on Thursday night at Jason Gymnasium.
Owens, consistently getting to the basket on drives down the lane, made 10-of-14 field goals and 12-of-18 free throws — she missed her first four charities — for her 32 points. Owens, who tallied 21 second-half points, surpassed her former best of 24 points against Southwest Baptist on Jan. 12, 2019. She also snagged 12 rebounds for her second straight double-double.
And she was scoring at a more rapid rate than she realized.
“I didn’t know it until Destiny (Cozart) kept saying ’30-ball, 30-ball,’ ‘’ said Owens, who also had three steals. “She passed it to me, and I got fouled when I got to 30 points.
“Right off the bat, I thought they weren’t helping on defense, so I just attack, attack, attack. That was working for us from the start. I just kept doing it.
“She was huge, huge, huge for us,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “She was getting to the basket at will, rebounding, offensive boards. She did a great job getting to the free-throw line 18 times. That’s impressive.
“I was going to her. I wasn’t going to shy away because I didn’t think they could guard her.”
Destiny Cozart scored 17 points and made four steals for the Lions (5-10, 2-5 MIAA), and Madi Stokes tallied 11.
Lions center Zoe Campbell blocked a shot with 7:17 left in the first quarter to set a single-season school record, breaking the former mark of 42 blocks by Brianna Volmer in the 2005-06 season. Campbell finished with two blocks, giving her 44 for the season, and Stokes and Layne Skiles also rejected two shots.
Led by Owens, the Lions made it a priority to drive the ball toward the basket, especially in the second half.
“We are struggling shooting the ball from the 3,” Ressel said. “The last three games our percentage isn’t very good. I told the kids we had to get downhill. We have to get to the rim and not settle. We can get that 3 with four seconds on the shot clock. I thought our kids – especially the second half – did a good job of getting downhill, Chas especially. Destiny got some easy baskets in transition.”
The Lions led the entire game except for ties at 2 and 17. They finally put the Blue Tigers away with a 16-3 spurt in the fourth quarter for a 72-56 lead with two minutes left. Owens had seven points in that span and Cozart scored five, including the Lions’ only trey of the game.
Natasha Dolinsky scored 20 points for Lincoln (3-12, 0-6). She had 18 points in the second half, including 5-of-7 accuracy from the arc.
Kaloni Pryer netted 19 points and handed out eight assists for Lincoln.
