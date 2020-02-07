Missouri Southern forward Chasidee Owens will not play in the Lions' game at 3 p.m. today at Emporia State.
Owens, 5-foot-10 senior, injured her right knee late in the first half of Thursday night's 68-48 loss at Washburn. She was injured after getting her shot blocked, and she watched the second half from the bench with her knee wrapped.
"It probably won't be until next week when we are back home when we can get an x-ray or MRI and see where it's at," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said.
Owens leads the Lions at 14.7 points and 30.3 minutes per game, and she's second in rebounds at 6.9. She has led the Lions in scoring in seven games and in rebounds in seven games
"Not having her 15 points and seven rebounds a game is really going to hurt us," Ressel said. "Hopefully we'll have some kids who will step up, and we'll make some adjustments.
The first adjustment is inserting Madi Stokes, 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman center, into the starting lineup.
"We'll play two bigs some," Ressel said. "I thought Madi did a good job posting up (at Washburn), but we didn't get her the ball enough or we didn't throw a good pass into her."
There are more changes in today's lineup as sophomore guard Kai Jones and junior guard Brooke Stauffer will make their first starts for the Lions.
"Several players will have to pick up the slack," Ressel said. "We can't hang our heads about it. We still have important games left to play."
That first important game is against the Lady Hornets (16-5, 9-3 MIAA), who are third in the standings behind Central Missouri and Nebraska-Kearney and one game ahead of Fort Hays State, Missouri Western and Pittsburg State.
The Hornets are fresh from a 68-52 home victory over Pittsburg State. Freshman guard Tre'Zure Jobe matched her season average with 17 points to lead Emporia State.
"Emporia State will shoot the ball from the perimeter a ton," Ressel said. "So we are going to have to guard the 3 extremely well. And we have to be able to make shots against their zone."
The Hornets' 13.1 steals per game lead the MIAA.
"When Jessica Wayne plays (she suffered a knee injury earlier this season), she makes things difficult just the her length on top of their zone," Ressel said. "She creates problems for you and your offense as you try to get things going.
"When she's out, they are still good but it's different when she's in. She's an 8-0 run by herself just off steals and layups she can get."
The Lions held a 31-27 lead when Owens went down, but they scored just 17 points in the final 23 minutes. Senior guard Destiny Cozart led the Lions with 17 points, and she had eight of the team's 17 second-half points.
"We have to compete for 40 minutes," Ressel said. "Thirty minutes, 35 minutes is not going to be good enough in this league, especially on the road.
"We have to find five players who want to fight, compete, chase down loose balls, who want to execute on offense, take care of the ball and get good shots."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (7-13, 4-8 MIAA)
Pts.
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 fr. 6.6
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 13.9
G Kai Jones, 5-5 so. 3.4
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 6.7
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 jr. 2.7
Emporia St. (16-5, 9-3 MIAA)
F Mollie Mounsey, 5-10 sr. 14.3
F Morgan Laudan, 5-10 sr. 8.9
F Daley Handy, 6-0 jr. 4.0
G Tre'Zure Jobe, 5-6 fr. 16.9
G Kali Martin, 5-8 jr. 7.3
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3 p.m.
Site: White Auditorium, Emporia, Kan.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (44-63). Toby Wayne, 2nd year at ESU (38-14).
Series: ESU leads 56-25 after two victories last season — 76-61 in Joplin and 75-59 at Emporia. The Lions have not won at Emporia State since Feb. 24, 1996, a stretch of 22 games.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 2:40 p.m.
