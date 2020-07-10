A talented and overfiow field is entered in the 72nd Ozark Amateur golf tournament that begins today at the Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
The tournament, whose history dates back to 1922, has attracted 183 players — the largest in several years and more than the limit of 175 that was listed on the entry form. Tee times start at 6:40 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. with an hour break at midday.
"The course is in great shape," Schifferdecker golf professional Daryn Buholt said. "The greens are going to be nice and smooth and fast. Everything is green from the rain but not wet. It will play fast and firm."
Taylor Lansford returns to defend his championship, winning last year with a 7-under-par 135 total. Lansford, former golfer at Missouri Southern who finished ninth in last month's Briarbrook Invitational, posted rounds of 66-69.
Lansford opened a five-shot lead in the first five holes of Sunday's final round, but it was cut to a single stroke at the turn. He maintained the lead throughout the back nine, and a birdie on No. 17 gave him a three-shot lead.
Brent Wilson, who was tied after the first round, took second at 138, and Lowell Catron tied for third at 139. Both return this year along with Jordan Burks (sixth at 140), Tug Baker (seventh at 141) and Derrick Ashe (10th at 145).
Other 2019 flight winners entered this year are Andy Pochik (A Flight), Jacob Hosp, Wayne Smith and Erin Campbell (three-way tie in B Flight), Matt Otey (D) and Johnnie Goswick (E).
The field also includes the top seven finishers from the Briarbrook Invitational, led by champion Baker who fired a tournament-record 16-under-par 200 and won by five shots over Garrett Stallings. Burks, Ethan Hutcheson, Mark Bruder, Ashe and Campbell completed the top-7 finishers.
Tim Old and Chris Moudy tied for 10th at Briarbrook.
After today's play is concluded, tournament officials will split the field into flights for Sunday's final round.
Ozark Amateur
Today's first-round pairings in the 72nd Ozark Amateur at the par-71 Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course:
6:40 a.m.—Darrin Wood, Paul Robinson, Hayden McElroy.
6:50—Mark VonMoss, Chad Walker, Tony Chaffin, Brandon Montgomery.
7—John Tucker, Zak Tucker, Kendall Chalmers, Fielding Campbell.
7:10—Greg Brightman, Cole Brightman, Kody Kelso, Keaton Kelso.
7:20—Kyler Brown, Ron Hoffman, Tony Shearburn, Barry Dill.
7:30—Mickey Carpenter, Chad Estes, Wes Harden, Landon Lawson.
7:40—Kaden Parker, Ethan Sage, Alex Ramirez, Josh Copher.
7:50—Barrett Lais, Icem Brewer, Harry Satterlee, Michael Frye.
8—Card Sappington, Homer Wilson, Tom Leogrande, Rod VanGorkom.
8:10—Ben Coursen, Richard Beydler, Kris Brane, Kelly Abbott.
8:20—Nii Abrahams, Muchengefwa Bguni, Keenan Syse, Dwight McElroy.
8:30—Perry Mason, Kevin Durbin, Jeff Murphy, Danny Harper.
8:40—Roy Winans, Darren Fichtner, Paul Perry, Gary Checkley.
8:50—Mark Bruder, Jim Schriever, Tim Old, Mike Leone.
9—Tyrell Palmer, Anthony Westfield, Anthony Schreier, Jeremy Flores.
9:10—Kevin Lock, Evan Hutcheson, Randy Hutcheson, Darryl Harbaugh.
9:20—Doug Gaddis, Tug Baker, Dee Murray, Seth Colaw.
9:30—Drew Bilke, Kyler Cook, David Wilson, Cody Clark.
9:40—Mike Maier, Andrew Maier, Shawn Delmez, Greg Crawford.
9:50—Jordan Burks, Sammy Burks, Erin Campbell, Austin Karnes.
10—Eric Harris, Bill Chapin, Stefan Smith, Kevin Williams.
10:10—T.J. Berry, Windy Thuston, Rob Rankin, Russell Armstrong.
10:20—Lowell Catron, Kyle Catron, Derrick Catron, Wayne Smith.
10:30—Dillon Wales, Jordan Johnson, Tamerik Branham, Micah Fort.
10:40—Tom Wade, Tom Hosp, Kolby Hosp, Jacob Hosp.
10:50—John Goswick, Johnnie Goswick, Carson Trent, Ryan Dill.
11—Jordan Foster, Dustin Foster, Brett Dorrance, Jonathan Beck.
11:10—Paul Ashe, Derrick Ashe, David Pawlus, Corey Stith.
11:20—John Cyrus, Mark Lee, Cody Lee, Mark Cobb.
11:30—Blaine Miller, Josiah Bennett, Derrick Olsbo, Keegon Dill.
11:40—Devin Windsor, Dwight Coda, Tony Turner, Greg Lambkin.
12:40 p.m.—Darrell Waggoner, Adam Waggoner, Scott Gisinger, William Brown.
12:50—Garrett Stallings, Richie Woods, D.J. Bertoncino, Scott Boudreaux.
1—Chris Moudy, Matt Otey, Dustin Edge, Dustin Johnson.
1:10—Drew Fuentez, Chris Cantrell, Troy Hogelin, Terrence Scott.
1:20—Johnny Spell, Landon Maberry, Collin New, Jeremy Harbaugh.
1:30—Mark Satterlee, Jacob Hefley, Toby Crain, Mike Goodwin.
1:40—Andy Pochik, Doug Cook, Brian Williams, Matt McGuirk.
1:50—Chas Goines, Bucky Willett, Tony Fuentez, Austin Carter.
2—Jason Crawford, Ronnie Daugherty, Jerry Ogdon Sr., Jerry Ogdon Jr.
2:10—Phillip Roller, Cameron Hamilton, Trae Fairchild, Taylor Lansford.
2:20—Brent Wilson, Destrey Gibson, Wayne Robertson, Matt Wyrick.
2:30—Nate Neel, Zack Wilson, Marty Armstrong, Braden Walker.
2:40—Andy Franklin, Anthony Fink, Nick Yuhas, Evan Wood.
2:50—Hobbs Campbell, Luke Cole, Bobby Stackhouse, Donovan Harns.
3—Mark Drake, Wade Sterling, Clayton White, Jon Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.