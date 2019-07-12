There will not be a repeat champion this year in the 71st Ozark Amateur.
The 2018 champion Kyle Long is not entered in the 163-man field that begins its two-day run today at the Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Tee times begin at 7:20 a.m. and continue through 2:30 p.m. The final round of the 36-hole event is set for Sunday.
For the first time in years the Ozark Amateur is the first of the Joplin area “major” tournaments. A tornado in late May postponed last month’s Briarbrook Invitational.
Long rode a strong back nine to win last year’s tournament at 9-under-par 133 after rounds of 69-64. Long fired a 6-under-par 29 on the back nine in the final round, ignited by the unlikeliest of eagles when he holed out a 70-yard second shot from underneath a tree in the right rough on the par-4 13th hole.
While Long is not entered, there are six top-10 finishers back from last year.
Evan Wood, who had a share of the lead until Long’s eagle, wound up second with 70-66—136. Erin Campbell, who held the lead after a first-round 67, wound up tied for third with 138. Five-time winner Paul Ashe was fifth with 139, Greg Crawford tied for sixth with 142 and Derrick Ashe and Jacob Hosp tied for ninth at 143.
Ironically, the victory margins were smaller in the other five flights, and each of those flights have a returning champion.
Tug Baker tied for first in Flight 2 with 73-71—144, and Wayne Smith (77-72—149) and Chris Moudy (79-70—149) tied for the top spot in Flight 3.
Other 2018 flight champions were Drew Bilke in Flight 4 with 81-72—153, Matt McGuirk in Flight 5 with 85-77—162 and Barry Dill in Flight 6 with 89-80—169.
One of the oldest tournaments in the Midwest, it began in 1922 as the Tri-State until its name was changed to the Ozark Amateur in 1959. The format also changed, played as a match play event for the first 10 years before changing to stroke play in 1932.
The tournament has been played every year except for the World War II years of 1943-46.
