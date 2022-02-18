OZARK, Mo. — Leading 58-50 at the end of the third quarter, the Ozark Tigers pulled away with a 23-11 burst in the fourth quarter to earn a 81-61 victory over Carthage on Friday night.
The triumph hikes Ozark's record to 17-7 on the season.
Both teams were evenly matched early as the margin was 21-21 after the first quarter. Ozark pulled in front 40-36 at the break.
Ozark featured well-balanced scoring with four different individuals in double-figures. Tyler Harmon led the way with 21 points, while Ethan Whatley added 18.
Greydon Miller and Jace Whatley chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Carthage (18-6) was paced by Clay Kinder with a game-high 22 points. Max Templeman had 13 points, while Britten Coy tossed in 10.
Carthage plays Webb City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
