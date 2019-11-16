SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark.— Bethel College jumped out to a 55-38 lead by the intermission on the way to a 116-79 victory over Ozark Christian College on Saturday at the John Brown Classic.
Bethel (7-0) finished with six players in double-figure scoring, led by Maxwell Newman’s 22 points off the bench on 9-of-11 shooting from the field, to go along with seven rebounds. Grant Gelon added 21 points, while Gavin Rasler finished with 17 and seven rebounds. Dyla Sheehy-Guiseppi added 15 points, Nick Pluta had 13 and Keonte Jenkins 11. TreVion Crews had a team-high nine assists, seven points and four rebounds.
The Ambassadors (0-3) were led by Parker Sutton’s 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting. Miles Dressler scored 11, while David Stinson and Nicholas Sarin each contributed 10. Sarin pulled down six rebounds to lead the team, while Stinson’s four assists were also an OCC high.
Ozark Christian is back in action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the home opener against Randall University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.