The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Ozark Christian College matched 8-2 records Saturday after a sweep against visiting Faith Baptist Bible.
The OCC men won 87-81 and the women 71-52 against FBB, which is both a college and seminary based in Ankeny. Iowa.
In the men’s contest, which the Ambassadors led 57-40 at halftime, OCC had four players scoring in double figures. Tyler Alarid led the way with 21 points and was followed by Aason Cross, 20; Josiah Beckenhauer, 15; and Danny Foster, 12.
Faith Baptist’s Chris Barnette poured in 26 points to lead all scorers. Others scoring in twin figures for Faith Baptist were Josh Baucum with 14 and Jared Pearson with 13.
Barnette was not only the game’s scoring leader, but also the leader in rebounds with 10.
Alarid and Joel Pugh collected nine rebounds apiece to lead the Ambassadors in that category.
In the women’s outing, OCC took a 34-25 lead at intermission and pulled away in the third quarter with a 20-10 scoring advantage.
Makenzie Puriton netted 16 points to top the Ambassadors, while teammates Emmary Williams added 14 and Taylor Peterson added 11.
Faith Baptist’s Mikayla Jones was the high scorer for the game with 24.
Ozark Christian will travel to Moore, Oklahoma, to take on Randall University on Tuesday with the women playing at 4 p.m. and men two hours later.
