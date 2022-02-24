The Ozark Christian College women's basketball team is coming off of an 87-56 Midwest Christian College Conference championship victory over Emmaus Bible College last Saturday.
The 31-point win gave OCC their second consecutive MCCC tournament championship. The Ambassadors were also regular-season champs with a 12-0 conference record during the regular season.
Now, carrying a 24-game winning streak, the Ambassadors will meet Dallas Christian College for a third time this season.
"(The players) are mentally preparing for the task at hand," OCC assistant coach Sarah Rhodes said. "They know that regionals is a whole different ballgame."
This time the two teams will be battling it out in a Southwest Region semifinal game of the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament on Friday at noon.
OCC took both regular-season meetings. The first meeting with the Crusaders was on Dec. 10 in Dallas, Texas. The Ambassadors won by the score of 70-63. Then, in Joplin, OCC earned a 68-57 win on Jan. 22.
"(The players) know that Dallas is a very athletic team," Rhodes said. "Both games were hard-fought games. They remember that and they know that they can't overlook them."
The final top-10 rankings of the regular season were posted by the NCCAA on Tuesday this week. Ozark came in at third on Feb. 22 — one spot higher than the previously released rankings on Feb. 8.
DCC was ranked eighth for the second consecutive week.
The No. 4 Crusaders (23-8) took down No. 5 Barclay College 62-48 in their Southwest Region tournament opener on Thursday. Dallas Christian used a second-half push to separate itself from a 25-21 advantage at the break.
"I expect them to play really physical," Rhodes said. "They're going to try and push the pace a little bit as well. ... I imagine they'll try to get inside to try and take out our post game. They could also very easily try to take the three away from us. So, I am interested to see how they try and play that."
"And then for us, our gameplan is what it always is. We're going to pick up fullcourt, we're going to pressure the basketball and we're going to push in transition."
OCC enters play having tallied at least 83 points in each of its last five games while allowing no more than 65 in its last seven games.
"Our defensive effort, for sure," Rhodes said. "If we win on the defensive end I think shots will start falling for us. ... And if we can rebound well, I think we will be in good shape."
Ozark's Kamryn Gentry and Makenzie Purinton were named to the first-team all-region for the Southwest Region. Sophomore guard Darian Carr was named third-team.
Last weekend at the MCCC tournament, Gentry and Purinton also earned first-team all-conference while Carr and Peyton Miller took home second-team all-conference honors.
Gentry, a junior center, was celebrated Thursday night for reaching 1,000 career points and rebounds earlier in the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.