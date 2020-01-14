Ozark Christian College shot nearly 50 percent from the field in the first half to build a double-digit lead on the way to an 85-65 win over Ecclesia on Tuesday night in the OCC gymnasium.
The Ambassadors shot 48.6 percent in the first half to build a 44-30 lead. The Royals shot 33 percent from the field in the first half, and it didn’t get better down the stretch as Ecclesia shot 31.7 percent for the game.
Ozark Christian dominated in the paint, outscoring Ecclesia 38-16. The Ambassadors also held the edge in points off turnovers, 24-19, and second-chance points, 17-11.
Brett Campbell led OCC with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tyler Alarid scored 13 points and pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds for a double-double. He also finished with a team-high four steals. Nicholas Sarin and Miles Dressler each scored 12 to give the Ambassadors four players in double figures. Dressler added eight rebounds, while David Stinson scored eight and had nine rebounds.
Drew Cone came off the bench to score 22 points on 6-of-22 shooting for Ecclesia. Deondre Phillips and Matthew Hamer led the Royals with seven rebounds.
Ozark Christian hits the road for a matchup with Calvary University on Jan. 21.
Big second half keys OCC women
The Ozark Christian women outscored Ecclesia 58-31 in the second half on the way to an 81-48 victory on Tuesday night.
The Ambassadors took a 23-17 lead into the intermission before outscoring the Royals 36-15 in the third stanza to take a stranglehold on the lead.
Turnovers played a large role in OCC’s win. The Ambassadors turned it over 19 times to Ecclesia’s 36. The result: Ozark Christian had a 39-8 advantage in points off turnovers.
Jessica Watson led OCC with 26 points and eight rebounds, and she added five steals. Makenzie Purinton scored 14 and finished with 11 rebounds for a double-double. She was an assist shy of a triple-double, totaling nine. She had four steals and a block. Annie Jaycox finished with 14 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for a double-double, adding a team-high six steals and two assists. Adreonna Hughes scored 10.
Saphire Thompson led Ecclesia with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
Ozark Christian is at Calvary University for a 5 p.m. tip on Jan. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.