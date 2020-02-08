HAVILAND, Kan. — The Ozark Christian women fell in a back-and-forth contest to Barclay College 75-72 on Saturday.
Both teams went into the intermission tied at 34, with the Bears taking a three-point lead over the Ambassadors by the end of the third. The seesaw affair continued in the fourth, with Barclay coming out on top.
Adreonna Hughes led OCC with 21 points on 8-of-22 shooting, swiping a team-high six steals in the process. Makenzie Purinton was two assists shy of a triple-double, scoring 15 points, to go along with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Maddison Schaper scored 14 points, while Jessica Watson added 10.
All five starters scored in double figures for Barclay. The Bears were led by Jamia Jackson’s 17 points, four rebounds and four assists. Mauri Scales added 15 points and nine rebounds, while Sarah Easterwood scored 14 and KaShaelyn Fuselier 12. Summer Melton scored 11 points.
BARCLAY MEN CRUISE PAST OZARK CHRISTIAN
HAVILAND, Kan. — The Barclay College men shot 45 percent from the field on the way to a 96-74 win over Ozark Christian on Saturday.
The Bears finished with five players in double figures, led by Davion Knight’s 19 points off the bench. Greg Thirdkill scored 16 points, while Chazten Brown put up 15. Randall Smith and Tyrone Beckem each scored 12.
Ozark Christian (10-3) was led in scoring by Nicholas Sarin, who made 5-of-8 3-pointers to finish with 17 points and six rebounds. David Stinson finished with a double-double after scoring 10 and grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds. Brett Campbell added nine points, while Tyler Alarid scored eight.
