OZARK, Mo. — Carthage's softball team dropped its sixth straight with a 6-4 setback to Ozark in Central Ozark Conference action Thursday afternoon on the road.
Carthage slipped to 5-7 overall despite out-hitting Ozark 10-8.
Audrey Carlson paced Ozark's offense by going 3 for 4 with two RBI. Savannah Hughes added a hit with two runs driven in, while Natalie Morgan belted a solo home run.
Kelsie Batey also had a pair of hits for Ozark. She came around to score twice.
Jordyn Foley went the distance in the win and allowed two earned runs on 10 hits. She struck out eight batters and walked one.
Carthage featured three players with two-hit performances. Jenna Calhoon highlighted that group with a solo home run.
Ashlynn Jackson and Landry Cochran also had two hits for Carthage. Jackson suffered the loss after surrendering five earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Carthage plays in the Ozark's Fall Festival on Friday and Saturday.
