CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team had one of the hottest teams in the Central Ozark Conference on the ropes.
But despite taking a six-point lead into the final quarter, Carthage eventually succumbed to a late Ozark surge in a 57-52 overtime setback on Friday night at Carthage High School.
Ozark (12-10), which downed Class 5 No. 2 Willard 58-53 the night before, picked up a fourth consecutive win in conference play while Carthage (12-10) suffered its fifth loss in the last seven games.
“Our girls were motivated to come in and take on a team we thought we could play with,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “We felt like we matched up really well with them position by position, even though they just beat Willard and Willard kind of took it to us last week. … We had fresh legs and we executed well early, but we didn’t finish the first half well and we didn’t finish the second half and overtime well. That’s what got us.”
Ozark trailed 36-30 at the end of the third period before a fourth-quarter rally saw it take a 45-44 lead after Mariah Putt made a layup in traffic with 1:25 remaining in the fourth.
Two more lead changes occurred before Carthage’s Brinna Ream grabbed a rebound off a missed jumper by Hailey Fullerton and went back up for a layup to make the score 49-49 at end of regulation.
Ream finished as Carthage’s leading scorer with 16 points. Her activeness in the paint throughout the night also led to a team-high 14 attempts from the free throw line, where she converted nine.
“Credit to Brinna for muscling her way down there to get us that crucial basket at the end of regulation,” Moore said. “She played a really good game tonight and was our one big advantage. They didn’t really have an answer for her in the paint. She led us in scoring and more than likely led us in rebounds, too.”
It was all Ozark in the four-minute overtime period as it closed on an 8-3 run with two 2-point baskets and four free throws. Carthage didn’t score its first points until the 1:27-mark of the period and surrendered three crucial turnovers that led to Ozark points.
“After the game, I told the girls that this one should sting because we had a late lead on one of the teams in the top half of the league and we didn’t reward ourselves with a win,” Moore said. “But what we can learn from that is it’s going to be a battle in our next three regular season games before we get to the postseason. I think we found out that we can run with these good teams, and now it’s all about finishing these games instead of letting them slip away.”
Carthage jumped out to a 22-15 lead in the first quarter before Ozark rallied to make it a two-point game, 24-22, by halftime.
Fullerton and Kianna Yates also finished in double figures for Carthage with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Putt poured in a game-high 30 points for Ozark, while Anna Hitt chipped in 10 points.
OZARK BOYS 65, CARTHAGE 49
Carthage trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before making it a four-point game by the start of the fourth.
But Ozark went on to dominate the final period and secure a 16-point victory in Friday’s nightcap.
Carthage (7-16) scored 10 unanswered points to close the third quarter, only to see Ozark (16-7) open the fourth on a 14-4 run that was capped by a steal and two-handed dunk in transition by Kyle Flavin.
Ozark, which never held an advantage higher than six points in the first half, ended up leading by as many as 20 points in the final stanza.
“The key to playing with that Ozark team, which is very skilled and athletic and fast, is you have to compete for 32 minutes,” Carthage coach Nate Morris said. “I think we did that even though the score says different. They do that to a lot of teams because they are just relentless. But our kids stayed with it and continued to fight till the end. The difference is we had a tough time finishing around the rim and they did not.”
Ozark held an 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter before taking a 31-27 advantage into halftime. Out of the break, Ozark opened the third period with a 13-2 run to go up 43-29.
A triple by Joel Pugh stopped the bleeding for Carthage and ultimately sparked the 10-point surge that saw Max Templeman score four points, Justin Ray two points and Sam Feurt one point.
"The third quarter has been Jekyll and Hyde for us,” Morris said. “We’ve either been down at half and fought like crazy, or we’ve gotten in a hole in the third quarter and fought our way out of it. Tonight, they made a run early, and credit to our guys to keep fighting. It gave us a chance to win it in the fourth quarter, but that run they went on to start it was just too much to overcome.”
Templeman paced the scoring for Carthage with 16 points. Ray added nine points and Pugh eight.
Ozark had four players score in double figures in Blaine Cline (20 points), Tyler Harmon (13), Ethan Whatley (12) and Flavin (11).
Both Carthage teams hit the road today to take on Branson, with the girls game tipping at 3 and the boys at approximately 4:30.
