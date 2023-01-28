WEBB CITY, Mo. — Ozark edged runner-up Neosho for first place Saturday in the Central Ozark Conference Varsity Boys Wrestling Tournament.
Ozark accumulated 191 points compared to Neosho’s 179.
Carl Junction totaled 159.5 for third.
Nixa placed fourth with 153 and was followed, in order, by Willard (148), Carthage (126), Republic (77), Branson (66), Joplin (62.5) and Webb City (32.5).
Two Carl Junction wrestlers captured firsts in their weight divisions. Carter Foglesong defeated Tanner Putt, Carthage, 6-3 in the 106-pound title match, and Sam Melton pinned Grady Huntley, Carthage, for the 120-pound title.
Bradyn Tate, Carthage, lost to Nixa’s Zan Fugitt, who got the pin in 1:43, for first in the 132 class.
In the 150 championship match, Grey Petticrew, Carthage, was pinned by Braxton Strick, Ozark, in 45 seconds.
Two Neosho grapplers finished third in their classes.
Brody Mitchell pinned Carthage’s Alberto Sales in 1:37 for third in the 113-pound match and Nico Olivares pinned David Recinos, Carthage, in 4:45 for third at 285.
Trey Nye (157), Kip Castor (144) and Gabe Lambeth (175) had fifth-place finishes for Carthage.
