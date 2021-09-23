OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark softball team defeated Carl Junction 13-3 on Thursday afternoon at home.
The Tigers (13-6, 4-1 COC) took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame and added eight more in the fourth and never looked back.
Ozark was led by Abby Ford, a Missouri State commit, who went 4-for-5 with three runs driven. Brooklyn Hasler added three hits and three RBI, including two off a home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Jordyn Foley fanned eight batters over four two-hit frames for Ozark. Hasler followed with the final two innings in relief.
Carl Junction (2-18, 0-6 COC) was paced by Maddie Olds who went a perfect 3-for-3. Addie Brock added a two-run single in the fifth.
Hannah Cole took the loss for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction plays at Glendale at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.