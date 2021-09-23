OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark softball team defeated Carl Junction 13-3 on Thursday afternoon at home.

The Tigers (13-6, 4-1 COC) took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame and added eight more in the fourth and never looked back.

Ozark was led by Abby Ford, a Missouri State commit, who went 4-for-5 with three runs driven. Brooklyn Hasler added three hits and three RBI, including two off a home run in the bottom of the fourth.

Jordyn Foley fanned eight batters over four two-hit frames for Ozark. Hasler followed with the final two innings in relief.

Carl Junction (2-18, 0-6 COC) was paced by Maddie Olds who went a perfect 3-for-3. Addie Brock added a two-run single in the fifth.

Hannah Cole took the loss for the Bulldogs.

Carl Junction plays at Glendale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tags

Trending Video