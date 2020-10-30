OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Tigers are not known as a passing offense.
Friday night against the Neosho Wildcats, Ozark tried to surprise its opponent with a pass on its first play. The throw missed its mark, and the Tigers turned to what they do best – run the football.
Ozark (6-4) didn’t attempt another pass all night and racked up 408 rushing yards in a 40-7 victory over Neosho (0-10) in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 playoffs.
“Hats off to our offensive line,” Ozark coach Chad Depee said. “I thought they did a really good job. (Neosho) came in with a little different game plan and made us change some things.”
The Tigers, who defeated Neosho just three weeks ago, didn’t seem too flustered by the Wildcats’ defensive changes. Senior quarterback Cannon Cox ripped off a 46-yard run to set up Ozark inside the Neosho 5-yard-line. Three plays later Ethan Pritchard opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run.
It was all Ozark from there as four different Tigers scored in the first half while building a 26-0 lead at the break.
After a three-and-out by Neosho, Ozark marched 82 yards in nine plays, capped by a 14-yard touchdown by Thomas Rushing. Senior Tylr Bolin (33 yards) and Cox (5 yards) added second-quarter touchdowns.
“We have some good guys at skill positions that can do good things when the ball is in their hands,” Depee said. “That’s been a difference for us this year.”
While the Ozark offense was lighting up the scoreboard, the defense was smothering the Wildcat offense. Neosho managed just 31 yards in the first half, and had seven of their 22 offensive plays record negative yards.
Neosho finished the night with 142 yards total offense, and 86 of those yards came on one drive in the fourth quarter as teams were subbing players in and out. Junior Logan Whetzell broke loose for 43 yards for the Wildcats’ lone score.
“Our defense came out fired up and won the physical battle,” Depee said. “They played hard and played fast.”
Cox led the Tigers with 129 yards rushing and one score, while Bolin (who sat out the first quarter for discipline issues) added 109 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Jacob Kronebusch added 107 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
No. 3-seeded Ozark advances to the district semifinals on Friday night at No. 2 seed Webb City (8-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.