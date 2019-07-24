SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —Bryan Adames pitched a three-hitter to lead Ozark past Jefferson City 5-1 Wednesday night in a MINK League South Division playoff game at Meador Park.
The Generals (23-16), who also won the South Division regular-season title, advance to the league championship round against North Division winner Jefferson City (36-10). The best-of-3 series starts tonight at 7 at Meador Park before St. Joseph has the home field for Friday night’s second game and Saturday night’s third game, if necessary.
Adames (7-3) struck out nine batters and walked six to earn the complete-game victory. He threw 142 pitches, 82 for strikes.
Adames blanked the Renegades (17-27) on two hits until the ninth when Lincoln Orellana walked with one out and scored on Thomas Ruether’s double.
The Generals, ahead 1-0 after Lucas Riddick’s single scored an unearned run in the first inning, expanded their lead to 5-0 with four runs in the fifth.
Two walks and Brigham Booe’s single loaded the bases before Wesley Anderson’s sacrifice fly brought in the first run. Tanner Maskey’s two-run single doubled the lead to 4-0, and after a passed ball, Maskey scored when Ashton Smith reached on an error.
Riddick, Booe, Maskey, Smith and Joey Castelli contributed two hits apiece to Ozark’s 11-hit attack. Jefferson City also committed six errors after playing errorless ball in Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over the Joplin Outlaws at Joe Becker Stadium.
St. Joseph 17, Chillicothe 2
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Mustangs took command early by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning before a crowd of 2,469 at Phil Welch Stadium.
St. Joseph pitcher Cam Bednar (4-0), from Missouri Southern, struck out eight batters in the first five innings and finished with 13 in 8 2/3 innings. He allowed 10 hits — including Jack Grace’s two-run home run with one out in the ninth — zero walks and threw 129 pitches, 91 for strikes, while lowering his season earned run average to 1.34.
Chillicothe starter Tyler Venditti (1-5) did not retire any of the six batters he faced, yielding a single, hit batsman, back-to-back home runs and two walks.
Jordan Maxson’s three-run blast, his ninth homer of the season, put the Mustangs on the scoreboard, and Karl Koerper followed with his 11th homer.
After two walks, reliever Brandan Van Buren entered and recorded the first out on a flyout. However both runners advanced on the play and then came home on Max Mircovich’s single. Hampton Hudson followed with a run-scoring triple, and Jackson Dierenfeldt, who led off the inning with a single, hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-0.
An error and walk opened the door for St. Joseph’s five-run third inning that pushed the lead to 13-0. Terrance Spurlin’s two-run single was the only hit of the inning, which also included six walks.
Drew Beazely’s solo homer, his seventh, and Logan Rycroft’s two-run single were the big hits in a four-run fifth inning.
Both teams had 10 hits. Chet Merritt, Nolan Metcalf and Hunter Johnson all had two hits for Chillicothe (26-16). Maxson had two hits for the Mustangs, who received 13 walks.
