Molly Rushing scored twice early in the second half as Ozark defeated Joplin 4-0 on Tuesday night on the JHS soccer field.
Annabelle Shuler's goal in the first minute gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead at the intermission, but the advantage quickly grew as Rushing scored four minutes into the second half with an assist from Shuler and again five minutes later on a penalty kick.
Kaylee Linnepur scored in the 63rd minute for the Tigers (6-10-1, 3-2 Central Ozark Conference).
Ozark had a 12-2 advantage in shots on goal. Mya Johnson recorded seven saves and Reece Schroer one for Joplin (6-7, 0-5).
The Eagles have another home match at 5 p.m. Thursday against Republic, which is tied for the COC lead with Webb City and Nixa.
