CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Ozark baseball team smacked 17 hits to earn a 7-2 triumph over Carthage on Thursday afternoon at Carl Lewton Stadium.
Ozark (10-14, 5-4 COC) took charge early with three runs in the top of the second. Ozark put the game away with four more runs over the final three innings.
Hunter Tennison went six innngs for Ozark, surrendering two runs on seven hits and two walks. He fanned 10 batters.
Holden Sabor finished the game off in relief, tossing a scoreless seventh.
Brody Baumann went a perfect 4 for 4 to pace Ozark's offense, while Cooper Buvid collected three hits while driving in four runs.
Kaden Arr took the loss for Carthage (7-16, 1-8). Parker Copeland led the way offensively with two hits and an RBI.
Saturday's home games pair Carthage with Lebanon at 10 a.m. and Aurora at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.