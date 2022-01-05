OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark wrestling team downed Carthage 56-12 in a dual match on Tuesday night at Ozark High School.
Keaton Hurst (120), Levi Maskrod (132), Lucas Campbell (145), Braxton Strick (152) and Hudson Kissee (195) all won by pin for Ozark.
Johnny Williams (182) and Peyton Greer (220) received forfeits
At 106, Damien Moseley won by technical fall over Aydan Nye 20-4, while Caden Harrington earned a 9-3 decision over Dylan Huntley at 113. Kody Shephard also picked up a 4-3 decision over Brett Rockers at 170.
Sean Collins defeated David Recinos 6-2 in a tie-breaker at 285.
Carthage's Davion King pinned Brock Sundlie at 160. Bradyn Tate (126) and Eli Sneed (138) each earned decisions.
Carthage is back in action at the Excelsior Springs tournament on Saturday.
