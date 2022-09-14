ANDERSON, Mo. — Amanda Pacheco collected a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh as McDonald County's softball team upended Carthage 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon at home.
The Mustangs improved to 9-4, while the Tigers slipped to 10-9.
McDonald County's seventh-inning rally started with a one-out single from Jacie Frencken. Katelynn Townsend was hit by a pitch and Natalie Gilming singled to left, setting things up for Pacheco's heroics.
Carthage drew first blood after an RBI single from Alexis Smith in the top of the first. But the Mustangs answered back as Frencken belted a two-run home run to put the hosts ahead 2-1 in the home half of the inning.
Frencken added an RBI single in the second, giving McDonald County a two-run advantage.
The Tigers drew the score to 3-2 when Smith collected another run-scoring single in the third. Carthage tied the game thanks to an RBI single from Jenna Calhoon in the top of the seventh.
Neveah Dodson earned the win for McDonald County. She struck out 10 batters and limited the Tigers to three runs on eight hits through seven innings of work.
The Mustangs offense generated 10 hits. Frencken had a big day with three hits and three driven in, while Gilming notched a pair of hits.
Ashlynn Jackson was saddled with the loss for Carthage. She surrendered three earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and one strikeout.
Aven Willis paced the Tigers with two singles, one double and a run scored.
Carthage hosts Willard on Thursday while McDonald County entertains Cassville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.