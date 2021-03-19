Tommy Stevenson caught aplenty of high school arms in his days at Kirkwood High School in St. Louis.
But whenever he squats behind the plate for Missouri Southern, catching a polished college arm like Zach Parish tends to take the stress off his shoulders.
“It’s amazing coming from the high school level to the college level catching better guys that can spot up really well,” Stevenson said. “It makes my job easy. ... It’s a pleasure catching him.”
The left arm of Parish gave the home faithful another dandy on a chilly and windy Saturday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound fifth-year senior chucked seven strong innings, allowing two runs (one earned) in the No. 2 Lions’ (14-2, 8-2 MIAA) 5-2 triumph over Central Oklahoma. Seven of Parish’s 11 strikeouts came off swings and misses as he found success with a fastball, changeup and curveball mix that played throughout the day.
“I just wanted to throw good pitches and keep it low, let the wind do its work,” Parish said. “I know I have a really good defense behind me. Just letting them make plays like they did. It helped me out a lot. I was just trying to stay in the zone and I had all of my pitches working the way I wanted to with certain players.”
“Parish was being Parish,” Stevenson added. “He comes out here and battles like it’s his last game. I expect nothing less of him.”
The win moved Parish to 5-0 and lowered his ERA to a minuscule 1.17. The Sequoyah High School (Tahlequah, Okla.) product now has 407 punchouts in his record-setting career.
“We try not to take it for granted, but he pitched another good game,” Southern head baseball coach Bryce Darnell said. “He gives you a chance to win. He has done that since he has been here. It’s really nice to have a veteran arm like him. They know how to get ready. They know how to prepare themselves. It’s nice.”
After allowing a leadoff single to Colton Bertus who eventually came around to score on a wild pitch, Parish settled in. He retired eight of the next nine batters, which allowed the Lions to tie and take a 2-1 lead by the third inning.
Second baseman Dexter Swims produced the game-tying hit, driving a deep fly ball to right field for a sacrifice fly. Henry Kusiak delivered the go-ahead knock with an RBI single in the right-center field gap to score Joe Kinder.
The only other blemish to Parish’s outing was to Brett Hopkins, who hit an RBI double to knot the score in the fourth. But Southern reclaimed the advantage in the bottom half following a run-scoring single up the middle by Kinder.
And Parish sat down nine of his last 10 batters to pick up his fourth quality start of the season. Southern put the game away in the seventh after RBI hits by Stevenson (single) and Kusiak (double) to account for the final scoring margin.
Cole Woods slammed the door with two scoreless innings in relief.
“I think our guys had good at-bats today,” Darnell said. “We have really been working hard with Coach (Nick) Tuck. It’s nice to see it pay off. UCO is a really good team and we beat a really good pitcher (Luke Anderson). That’s what it takes. We got to match their starting pitching, get a couple of timely hits.”
Kusiak went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored. Jordan Fitzpatrick had two hits, including a triple while scoring a run.
Luke Anderson, who coughed up three earned runs on six hits in four innings, fell to 1-2. Bertus and Hopkins had four of UCO’s seven hits.
Southern, which is off to another fast start to the season, concludes its weekend homestand against the Bronchos with a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
“Our competitiveness has been pretty good,” Darnell said. “It’s a fun group to be around. When you play well, it’s always fun. I think the competitiveness of our group is what sticks out the most to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.