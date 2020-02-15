Missouri Southern scored four runs in the first inning and rode a dominating start from Zach Parish on the way to a 12-1 win over Missouri-St. Louis in seven innings on Saturday at Warren Turner Field in the GLVC/MIAA Crossover.
The Lions (8-1) tallied four runs in the first on two hits and two Missouri-St. Louis errors. Joe Kinder highlighted the offensive half inning with an RBI double down the line in left to make the score 3-0, plating Troy Gagan, who reached on an error earlier in the inning that allowed Henry Kusiak to cross home. Tommy Stevenson scored the second run of the inning on a double steal. The final run of the frame came on a throwing error that allowed Kinder to score.
With a lead, Parish, a senior southpaw, moved to 3-0 on the season after blanking Missouri-St. Louis over five innings, scattering three hits and a walk to go along with 14 strikeouts on the way to the win. Parish needs 22 strikeouts to break the MIAA career record.
River Wright and Ethan Paschke each worked an inning in relief.
Justin Evers took the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, on two hits, a walk and two strikeouts in one inning. Brady Krilea, Joe Methner, Dylan Hoelscher, Ben Leuthauser, Justin Dye and Grant Brunstetter worked in relief for the Tritons.
Though the four spot in the first was impressive, the Lions outdid themselves in the fourth, crossing home seven times to make the score 11-0.
Matt Miller, Stevenson and Kinder each had RBI singles in the inning, while Cole McBride and Dexter Swims each picked up RBI on bases-loaded walks. Kusiak picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Kusiak, Stevenson and Kinder all led Southern with two hits each. Kusiak and Kinder each had a team-high two RBI, while Kusiak, Stevenson, Kinder and Gagan all scored twice.
Southern takes on St. Cloud State at 1 p.m. today at Warren Turner Field to continue action in the GLVC/MIAA Crossover.
