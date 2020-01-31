EDMOND, Okla. — The reigning MIAA Pitcher of the Year picked up right where he left off.
In the debut of the 2020 season, Zach Parish delivered a stellar outing on the mound, leading Missouri Southern to a 7-5 win over Northwestern Oklahoma on Friday afternoon at the Edmond First Pitch Classic at Wendell Simmons Field.
A senior left-hander who was the conference’s top hurler in 2019, Parish (1-0) gave the Lions six solid innings, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out nine to earn the win.
An All-American as a junior, Parish now has 304 strikeouts in his career (Northeastern State and MSSU), just 46 away from the MIAA’s career record. Lincoln’s Rick Nilges recorded 349 strikeouts from 1973-76.
Southern reliever Corey Cowan allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings, striking out five. Webb City product Logan VanWey earned the save.
Tommy Stevenson and Troy Gagan had two hits apiece for the Lions (1-0), while Brad Willis and Jordan Fitzpatrick scored two runs apiece.
Northwestern’s Jake Darrow went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Scott Creedo (0-1) was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs on five hits in five innings.
The two teams traded runs in the first inning as Southern’s tally scoring on a single from Dexter Swims.
The Lions erupted for three runs in the top of the fourth, as Matt Miller hit a solo home run before Clay Milas contributed a two-run blast.
Southern added two runs in the seventh on Stevenson’s double to left field.
The Lions took a 7-1 lead in the top of the ninth when Fitzpatrick scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Gagan.
The Rangers pushed across four runs in the bottom of the ninth before VanWey took over for Cowan and recorded a game-ending strikeout.
The Lions take on Central Oklahoma at 7 tonight. The Bronchos and Lions were picked second and third, respectively, in the MIAA coaches preseason poll.
