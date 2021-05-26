After he graduated and flew out east to play in this summer's MLB Draft League, Zach Parish left Missouri Southern as one of the best pitchers in program history.
And weeks later, Parish is still racking up the accolades.
The senior southpaw was named the Division II National Pitcher of the Year, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced on Wednesday.
"Speechless," Parish said in a tweet. "What an honor to receive all this and to do it in the Green and Gold! People behind doors have a big part in all this and they know who they are. And the boys that back every day do as well! Again. Thank you MOSO!!!!!"
Already named the Central Region Pitcher of the Year by both the baseball writers and the Division II Conference Commission's Association, Parish also was named the MIAA Pitcher of the Year as well as a first-team All-MIAA and All-Region selection.
Parish became the NCAA Division II all-time leader in strikeouts this year as he fanned eight in a win against Rogers State. He finished his career with 488 strikeouts with the Lions, and tied his MSSU single-season record with 136 this year.
This season, Parish led the MIAA and ranked third nationally in strikeouts. He was second in the MIAA and third nationally in wins, while ranking first in the MIAA and sixth nationally in WHIP.
He ranked first in the MIAA and second nationally in ERA and first in the MIAA and third nationally in starts.
Parish was the only player from the MIAA to be named a first-team All-American. Dusty Stroup of Central Missouri was a second-team selection, while Erik Webb and Mason Green were third-team selections.
Pittsburg State's Dawson Pomeroy received an honorable mention selection.
