Missouri Southern’s battery of pitcher Zach Parish and catcher Tommy Stevenson received individual awards to headline 10 Missouri Southern players on the MIAA all-conference baseball team, announced on Wednesday.
Parish, a senior left-hander and the NCAA Division II strikeout king, was named Pitcher of the Year, and Stephenson was voted Freshman of the Year.
Parish wins the league’s top pitching honor for the second straight year — he won in 2019 and there was no all-league team in 2020. He became the Division II strikeout career leader last weekend and has 479 strikeouts entering this weekend’s MIAA Postseason Tournament. He is the career active leader among all three NCAA divisions in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and starts.
Parish is 10-1 with a 1.30 earned run average this season. He’s fanned 127 batters and walked 26 in 83 1/3 innings.
Stevenson leads the MIAA and is fourth nationally with 19 doubles this season. He’s batting .329 with 12 home runs and 49 runs batted in — third most among Division II freshmen.
Outfielder Troy Gagan joins Parish on the MIAA’s first team. He leads the Lions with a .394 batting average and has 18 doubles, nine homers and 35 RBI.
Outfielder Jordan Fitzpatrick joins Stevenson on the second team. Fitzpatrick, the Lions’ leadoff batter, also has 19 doubles to share the league lead with Stevenson. He’s hitting .376 with 12 homers — four of them leading off the game — and 46 RBI.
Lions pitcher Will Bausinger, shortstop Joe Kinder and third baseman Henry Kusiak are on the third team.
Kinder leads the team and is third in the MIAA with 13 home runs to go along with a .324 average and 32 RBI. Kusiak is batting .343 with 11 homers and 40 RBI, and Bausinger is 6-2 with 80 strikeouts in 73 innings.
Relief pitcher Scott Duensing, who ranks third nationally with 21 appearances and has a 3-3 record and 26 strikeouts, and second baseman Dexter Swims, who’s hitting .298 with 14 doubles and 29 RBI, received honorable mention.
Parish and first baseman Matt Miller were named to the Gold Glove (all-defensive) Team. Miller has two errors in 248 chances (.992 fielding percentage), and Parish has two errors in 16 chances (.875).
Central Missouri third baseman Dusty Stroup is the league’s Player of the Year, and Northeastern State’s Jake Hendrick is Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.