EMPORIA, Kan. – The Missouri Southern baseball team scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 15-2 win over Emporia State in seven innings on Saturday afternoon on the road.
Southern (18-11, 9-6 MIAA) scored often and early in the game as both Treghan Parker and Jordan Fitzpatrick drove in three runs each. Lamar product Case Tucker went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while Henry Kusiak was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Ryan Doran and Matt Miller drove in two runs each.
The Lions got home runs from Parker and Tyler Ferguson, while Kusiak, Doran, Tucker, Fitzpatrick and Miller had a double each.
Former Webb City standout Logan VanWey started and went six innings, striking out 10 while allowing just two hits and no runs to move his record to 3-2 on the season. Steen Lane and Alex Baker threw in relief as the pair struck out three in the seventh.
The Hornets (10-18, 4-11 MIAA) had four players with a hit each.
Southern batted around in the first as Doran got the scoring started with a two-run double, scoring Kusiak and Nate Mieszkowski. Cole Robinson then singled home Doran, and Fitzpatrick singled home Tucker and Robinson to make the score 5-0.
Mieszkowski singled in his second at bat of the inning to score Fitzpatrick and Kusiak drove home Chayton Beck with his second hit of the inning.
Parker hit a three-run homer in the second to make the score 10-0 after two and the Lions added another run on a ground out in the third to lead 11-0 after three.
Miller doubled home Fitzpatrick and Parker in the fourth to push the lead to 13-0, before Fitzpatrick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in Robinson in the fifth. Ferguson added a solo homer in the sixth to make the score 15-0.
ESU got a pair of runs in the seventh, but Baker struck out the final batter to end the game.
The Lions will finish up the series Sunday as the two teams will play at 1 p.m.
