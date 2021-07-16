Treghan Parker proved to be one of the most prolific hitters in southwest Missouri this spring.
As a result, Parker has been named the baseball player of the year by the Globe's sports department.
“His year was unbelievable," Webb City coach Flave Darnell said. "We really expected Treghan to be a run-producer. He definitely did not let us down. He seems to have the ability to put the good part of the bat on the ball every time he’s up. Even if he grounds out, pops up or flies out, he never gets jammed. The barrel is always there on the ball. He just has the ability to square it up."
Parker, a senior who will continue his career at Missouri Southern, led the Cardinals to a 26-6 season record and a Class 5 district runner-up finish. Webb City fell to upstart Glendale 2-0 in the district championship game.
The Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year set a school record with 56 runs batted in while scoring 43 runs. He also swiped 20 bases and mashed seven home runs (one off the Cardinals' single-season record shared by Chad Woodmansee and Eli Dykens).
Parker finished with a .429 batting average while collecting nine doubles and six triples. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference infielder and earned first-team all-state honors.
“His strength improved," Darnell said. "He doesn’t try to do too much. He lets his strength and his swing take care of the flight of the ball. His physicality at the plate has been his biggest improvement. He is a tireless worker in the weight room and it shows.
"He wants to do whatever it takes to win. He led our team in home runs, but he works at bunting. He caught even a little bit this off season. Treghan is just a coach's dream."
