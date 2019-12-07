Webb City football player Treghan Parker and McAuley Catholic basketball player Kayleigh Teeter have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending Nov. 30.
TREGHAN PARKER
Parker, a junior defensive back, had a big impact for Webb City during the Cardinals’ 35-0 win over Ladue in the Class 4 semifinals, coming up with three interceptions.
“Treghan’s performance was huge,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “He is one of those kids who we are not surprised that he has played well. … A guy who plays at that position for us has always been one of our best players, and he has lived up to that.”
With Webb City leading 7-0, Parker picked off Ladue quarterback Henry McIntosh on the first defensive possession of the game. The takeaway set up the Cardinals for a second touchdown. Parker’s second pick came early in the fourth quarter, which set up a 15-yard rushing score by quarterback Kade Hicks, before intercepting his final pass with four minutes left.
“He is a run-stopper and a physical kid, but he can also play over the top and be a great pass defender as well,” Roderique said. “He is a really smart kid who has come strong on as of late, and he is probably playing as well as anybody on our defense.”
KAYLEIGH TEETER
Teeter, a sophomore, had an opening night to remember, scoring 25 points to lead McAuley Catholic to a 44-28 win over Liberal on Nov. 29.
“She finished the year really well last year, so I knew that with us losing seniors, she was going to have to step up into a scoring role,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “She really has done a fantastic job of stepping into that role and becoming our go-to scorer. She is a gym rat, is so coachable and works very hard. She is benefiting from that and I am super proud of her.”
Teeter showed her long-range capabilities in the opener, knocking down a trio of shots from the perimeter. Adding to her early season accomplishments, Teeter scored a career-high 31 in the third-place game of the Diamond Invitational in a 64-34 win over Purdy on Saturday.
“She is really consistent night in and night out,” Howard said. “We are very lucky to have her on our team.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Dec. 15 will be based on performances from Dec. 2-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.