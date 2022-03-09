It was a less than ideal day to be a hitter.
Weather was relatively cold. However, the wind was howling in at Warren Turner Field and the chances of a hitter getting ahold of one appeared slim.
But Treghan Parker didn’t just get ahold of one. A left-handed hitter from Webb City, Parker belted a tape-measure shot that broke open the game in the third inning as Missouri Southern went on to blank Minnesota Duluth 7-0 in non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon.
“He (Treghan) hit it good,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “It’s not a great day to hit, but usually the wind is opposite here. Treghan has some thunder obviously and he was able to do that. It was good for him.”
The Lions (12-8) led from start to finish in the contest and were also buoyed by terrific pitching. It marked the second shutout of the season for MSSU’s pitching staff.
“It was a good win,” Darnell said. “We were glad we were able to pick up a game. It just worked out for us that they were in town and got snowed out against Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western. We needed a game. Minnesota Duluth is a good opponent. Parker had the big blow. We got good pitching. It was a good day.”
Nate Mieszkowski, another talented true freshman, got the Lions on the board with an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the second. Then later in the frame, MSSU padded its lead when Drew Davis hit an RBI groundout to stretch the lead to 2-0.
Aurora product Matt Miller then doubled down the right field line to stretch the Lions’ advantage out to 3-0 in the third.
After Mieszkowski was plunked with one out in the inning, Duluth pulled starter Aaron Wukmir and Ben Reilley was summoned into the game. Parker was the first batter Reilley faced and the true freshman launched a three-run bomb in a 1-0 count to push MSSU’s lead out to 6-0.
“I knew he was going to come at me with fastballs,” Parker said. “I was the first batter he saw. He didn’t want to get behind, so I just sat on the fastball. I made sure I had an up the middle approach and I was making sure if he gave me a fastball, I was going to crush it. That’s what I did.”
It was Parker’s fifth collegiate long ball.
“Treghan always hits bombs,” Lions starter Jeremiah Kennedy said with a smile. “I love it.”
MSSU added another run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Jordan Fitzpatrick to score Clay Milas, accounting for the final score.
Kennedy, a Carl Junction product, went five innings while striking out as many batters for the Lions. The righthander moved to 1-0 on the young season.
“Jerry was able to avoid a big inning,” Darnell said. “He did give up some baserunners, but he overcame it. I thought they had some pretty good at-bats against him. Jerry was able to throw all three of his pitches. He worked through some of the baserunners. Credit to him for not letting things snowball and stopping things when they started.”
Added Kennedy, “My fastball, slider and changeup were all working pretty good. I had a little trouble finding the zone with my curveball, but everything else was pretty good.”
In addition to Parker’s home run, Fitzpatrick had a big day by going 3 for 4. Mieszkowski singled twice and scored two runs.
Scott Duensing, Ryan Paschal, Cale McCallister and Laif Hultine tossed scoreless frames apiece in relief for MSSU.
The Lions return to MIAA play with a three-game road series against Central Oklahoma. The series will open up at 5 p.m. Friday against the Bronchos.
MSSU is now an impressive 11-3 at Warren Turner Field.
“I think most college teams play better at home,” Darnell said. “We feel comfortable here. Historically since we’ve opened the place, our record is pretty good here. I don’t know what it is, but we seem to play well when we are here. We got a good road series, so hopefully we can take some of that to Central Oklahoma.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.