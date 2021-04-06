Sophomore Paisley Parker registered a hat track to ignite Joplin past Pittsburg 5-0 Tuesday night in an interstate girls soccer match at the JHS Sports Complex.
After a scoreless first half, Parker notched her three goals in a 10-minute span. She scored on a penalty kick in the 46th minute, found the back of the net off a pass from Adeline Dunn in the 55th minute and then scored again a minute later off a Brynn Driver assist.
Morgan Ferro converted a penalty kick to make it 4-0 in the 63rd minute, and Kaylea Green scored in the final minute.
Joplin (2-1) held a 13-0 advantage in shots on goal. Purple Dragons goalkeeper Mercedes Angeles made eight saves.
The Eagles have another home match at 5 p.m Thursday against Monett.
