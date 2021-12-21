While almost every other team in today’s game has abandoned the glass on offense, the Parkview Vikings were all in.
Aided by its play in the frontcourt, Parkview out-muscled Joplin at the rim to earn a 60-47 triumph in non-conference action on Tuesday night inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Vikings (7-2) dominated the offensive glass particularly in the first half, as eight of their 24 points came off putbacks from the interior.
“They killed us on the glass,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “When you’re down 10 and you’re not shooting well, you can’t give up offensive rebounds. They just killed us on the boards. Obviously, it’s not a size issue. It’s just a matter of getting a guy and going to get it. It’s something we definitely need to work on.”
Parkview got off to an ideal start as Elijah Whitley set the tone early. Two minutes into action, Whitley penetrated and finished with a finger roll at the rim with 6:06 to play in the first quarter to give the Vikings the initial lead.
Marcus Price followed with a lay-in to build that margin to 4-0 for Parkview before Always Wright (lay-in from the left side) and Whit Hafer (one freebie) accounted for the Eagles’ early scoring to trim the deficit to 4-3 at the 3:25 mark in the first stanza.
The Vikings answered with eight unanswered points to close out the first period to take a 12-3 lead after TJ Hill drilled a triple from the top of the key.
Parkview stretched its ead to 22-7 as they opened the second quarter on a 10-4 run when Xzavia McArthur knocked down a jumper at the free throw line with 6:20 to play.
“They (Parkview) were physical with us,” Schaake said. “They bumped us off screens and even on the drive instead of getting to the rim and going downhill. They bumped us off the spot and deterred where we wanted to go.”
Joplin closed the gap to 24-14 right before halftime thanks to All Wright, who hit a corner trey off a pass from older brother Always to cap a 7-2 burst.
After falling in a 30-17 hole early on in the third quarter, the Eagles showed signs of life midway through the period. Always Wright executed a three-point play before nailing a turnaround jumper and hitting a pair of freebies to cap a 7-0 to trim Joplin’s deficit to 30-24 with 4:22 to play in the frame.
But Parkview countered with a 13-6 burst over the final four minutes in the third period to take a comfy 43-30 lead. Shane Glass accounted for six of the Vikings’ 13 tallies during that stretch, highlighted by a two-handed dunk in transition.
“I thought we had a little energy in the third to get it down to six,” Schaake said. “For some reason, we just hit another wall. I think there were more putbacks in there. When you give up an offensive rebound for a putback, that’s deflating. That’s definitely something we have to address.”
Whitley, who has offers on the table from Division I SIU Edwardsville and DII Drury, captured team honors with 17 points to lead Parkview. Glass finished with 12 points, while Price tallied 10.
Always Wright fired in a game-high 21 points to pace the Eagles (7-1). All Wright registered 13 points.
Joplin goes idle until it plays Jefferson City at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Kaminsky Classic.
“We’re going to have practice tomorrow and then we’ll have some time off, come back and get rebooted and refocused,” Schaake said. “It’s always good to see what you need to work on. (The Kaminsky Classic) should be a good turnout. They let the kids out at 2 o’clock. It should be a packed house. It should be fun.”
